00s music questions for your home pub quiz

Many people are turning to home pub quizzes throughout the lockdown as a means of preserving in common contact with family and friends. And if you happen to’re internet hosting the quiz your self, it may be arduous to provide you with some robust questions.

We’re readily available that will help you out with some critically robust 2000s music quiz. From Rihanna to Kings of Leon, each base will likely be lined on this quiz, which additionally incorporates solutions.

When you're executed, why not attempt our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, or common music quiz for dimension? Plus there's many, many extra pub quizzes obtainable as a part of our bumper common data pub quiz.

Questions

What’s the title of the preferred music of the 2000s, carried out by a Pop Idol winner? Which X Issue star had the very best performing single of the 2000s? Rihanna was already a profitable popstar by this one, however which 2007 hit with Jay-Z propelled her into famous person standing? The world met Woman Gaga in 2008 along with her enormous music Simply Dance. However when it hit the UK charts in 2009, the place did it place in its first week? Beyoncé’s Single Women famously misplaced the accolade for Greatest Feminine Movies on the 2009 VMAs. Who received and why was the second marred by controversy? The Black Eyed Peas hit the charts in 2003 with their smash, The place Is the Love? Are you able to title all the authentic members? Eminem’s Lose Your self not solely carried out effectively within the charts, nevertheless it was the soundtrack to a cult film. What’s the movie’s title? Which 2009 music by Mika has the next lyrics: “I could possibly be brown, I could possibly be blue, I could possibly be violet sky”? Which indie rock band’s first album known as Employment? What yr did Kings of Leon launch their chart-topper Intercourse on Fireplace? Which British boyband made a comeback with Persistence? What’s the title of The Killers’ debut album from 2004? Which band had the bestselling album of 2000? Wherein yr did Katy Perry launch her chart-topper, I Kissed a Lady? 2007, 2008, 2009? Which cartoon character beat Westlife to the Christmas primary spot in 2000? Arctic Monkeys took over the indie scene in 2005 with I Guess You Look Good on the Dancefloor. What’s the primary line of the music? In 2009, Jay-Z wrote a music for his hometown which took the charts by storm. Identify town and the music. Wherein yr did Snoop Dogg launch his club-classic Drop It Like It’s Sizzling? Which Britain’s Bought Expertise winner had the best-selling album of 2009? Merely Crimson launched a canopy of You Make Me Really feel Model New in 2003 – who initially sang it?

Solutions

Evergreen, by Will Younger Alexandra Burke, along with her winner’s music Hallelujah Umbrella Quantity three. It was Quantity One the next week. Taylor Swift, who was interrupted by Kanye West saying “Beyoncé had the very best video of all time”. will.i.am, Fergie, apl.de.ap, Taboo eight Mile Grace Kelly Kaiser Chiefs 2008 Take That Sizzling Fuss The Beatles, 1 2008 Bob the Builder with Can We Repair It? beat Westlife’s What Makes a Man “Cease making the eyes at me I’ll cease making the eyes at you” New York Metropolis, Empire State of Thoughts 2004 Susan Boyle The Stylistics in 1973

