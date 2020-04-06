General News

1.3 billion smokers urged to quit to reduce COVID-19 risks

April 6, 2020
1 Min Read




29 minutes in the past
Information Articles


All individuals who smoke had been suggested to hand over their habit and cigarette firms had been instructed to stop producing and selling tobacco all by way of the coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment