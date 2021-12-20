1.59 crore money and 1.5 kg jewelery recovered from the shut kin of the arrested schooling commissioner

TET 2020 Examination rip-off: Maharashtra Maharashtra State Council of Examinations on 16 December 2021 in Instructor Letters Check (TET) Rip-off (MSCE) Commissioner of (MSCE commissioner) After the arrest of Tukaram Supe, the Cyber ​​Crime Unit of Pune Police has seized Rs 1.59 crore and 44 various kinds of jewelery, weighing 1.5 kg, from his kin and pals. The Pune Police had additionally arrested Abhishek Savarikar, a specialist within the Training Division, on December 16 after wondering. Two-three in the past, the police had recovered Rs 88 lakh in money, gold adorns and incriminating paperwork from the ownership of former commissioner Tukaram Supe.Additionally Learn – Monkey Vs Canine Viral Video: The tale of ‘Badlapur’ between monkeys and canines, know the entire fact. Will have to Watch

89 lakh rupees have been recovered from them. After being taken into custody, once they have been interrogated, once more Rs 1 crore 58 lakh and jewelery value greater than 1.5 kg had been confiscated: Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta mentioned, Rs 89 lakh was once recovered from them. After being taken into custody, once they have been interrogated, once more Rs 1 crore 58 lakh and jewelery value greater than 1.5 kg had been confiscated. Additionally Learn – Omicron in 11 states of the rustic, determine is 138, WHO warns – instances double in a single and a part to 3 days

Maharashtra | Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police seized Rs 1.59 crores & 44 other sorts of jewellery weighing round 1.5kg from the buddies & kin of Tukaram Supe, Ex-MSCE commissioner, who was once arrested in reference to TET 2020 examination rip-off on Dec 17: Pune CP Amitabh Gupta

Allow us to tell that the TET examination held in January 2020 (Academics Eligibility Check) The corruption got here to gentle right through the investigation of query paper leak in Maharashtra Housing and Space Construction Authority (MHADA) examination.

MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe took cash to modify the outcome

In keeping with Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe in conjunction with Savarikar and two others allegedly took cash to modify the result of some applicants in order that they might transparent the exam. On December 16, Pune Police had recovered Rs 88 lakh in money, gold adorns and incriminating paperwork from the ownership of former MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe.

Right through the investigation of MHADA query paper leak, the director of GA tool was once performed through the police.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had advised up to now that right through the investigation of the MHADA query paper leak, the police arrested the director of GA Tool, Pritesh Deshmukh. He was once chargeable for undertaking the exam. In combination, agent Santosh Harkal was once arrested. He had advised that right through the investigation, the topic of disturbances in TET got here to the fore.

The Commissioner of Police had advised that the duty of undertaking TET was once additionally with GA Tool.

35,000 to at least one lakh from every candidate

In keeping with the Commissioner of Police, MSCE Commissioner Tukaram Supe and Training Division consultant Abhishek Savrikar, with the assistance of GA Tool director Pritesh Deshmukh and agent Santosh Harkal, allegedly took between Rs 35,000 to at least one lakh from every candidate and higher their marks and made them eligible.

The accused took greater than 4 crore rupees from the applicants

The Commissioner of Police mentioned that in keeping with preliminary estimates, the accused took greater than 4 crore rupees from the applicants. Gupta advised that the applicants from whom the cash was once taken have been requested to stay their OMR sheets with them and the right kind solutions to the questions have been stuffed in it prior to sending the sheet for scanning. On Friday, a neighborhood courtroom despatched Supe and Savarikar to police custody until December 17.