1.8 crore people lost their jobs due to Covid 19, report reveals

new Delhi: Many people have lost their jobs due to Corona epidemic in the country and the lockdown associated with it. The number of people whose jobs have been taken away from them is so large that you will also be surprised. So far, the epidemic has taken away the jobs of a total of 1.8 crore people. In the month of July only about 50 lakh people have lost their jobs. This is revealed in the report released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

According to this report, a total of 1.8 crore people working on salary basis have lost their jobs. Because many companies and businesses in the country have been locked in lockdown during the Korana epidemic. Explain that 21 percent of the total population in the country is working on salary basis. Whereas since April, there has been a boom in employment in the informal sector and rural areas. MNREGA can also be a reason for this. Because the people who migrated from cities to villages during the lockdown have been given work by the government as a relief.

Explain that salaried jobs contribute more to the country's GDP than the informal sector. Our GDP is largely dependent on the formal economy. Explain that the lockdown was implemented in the month of March. After this, 17.7 million jobs were lost in the month of April. After this, jobs went again in July. At the same time, according to new data, more than 5 million people have lost their jobs in the month of July.

Explain that the lockdown was started on 23 March in the country in view of the Corona virus. Its effect is still being seen in the country. Not only this, our GDP was also recorded in the first quarter. Tell that it is feared that GDP will fall in the second quarter too. During the lockdown, the GDP was greatly relieved by the agricultural sector. Because this year, Rabi crops are bumper.