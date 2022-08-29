1 in 6 crimes in Spain is online and the Ministry of the Interior summarizes the worst malware of 2021: from EMOTET to Flubot

The Ministry of the Interior has published its “Report on crime in Spain”which reviews the situation in our country during the year 2021. It highlights that 1 out of every six crimes (15.6% of the total) of the crimes registered in Spain throughout the past year are cybercrimes. And malware and phishing has been one of the star practices preferred by criminals.

The INCIBE-CERT (National Cybersecurity Institute) managed a total of 109,126 cybersecurity incidents in Spain during the year 2021. Incidents such as malware are the most frequent, according to last year’s record, with a percentage of 29.88%, with respect to the total; followed by Fraud with 28.60%.

📊 You can already find on the website of @interiorgob the 2021 Cybercrime Balance ➡️ A total of 305,477 cybercrimes were committed ➡️ They account for 15.6 percent of all crimes committed that year in Spain 👇https://t.co/goLFmX0cC6 pic.twitter.com/2hAul7eWtz — Ministry of the Interior (@interiorgob) August 26, 2022

With regard to incidents related to fraud, this means that, during 2021, customer or supplier identity theft campaigns have continued to proliferate, through phone calls or emails. For example, someone sends a personalized email, “after a thorough analysis of the victim”, so that make a transfer, modify the invoice payment account from a supplier, etc. And the victim, if he falls for the trap, ends up sending that money to an account that belongs to criminals.

On this, it is worth mentioning that a few days ago we learned of a deepfake that is capable of supplanting the voice of someone and that it is being using to imitate company managers and request transfers employees to account numbers belonging to organized gangs.

Ransomware: what it is, how it infects and how to protect yourself

EMOTET: one of the greats





One of the great protagonists of 2021 was EMOTET, which has a special fixation on stealing bank credentials to get hold of other people’s money (it was dismantled, but returned again a few months later), and this one that also has a special mention in the report of the Ministry led by Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“The most common Emotet campaigns during the year 2021 involved the sending phishing emails with malicious attachments that contained macros that functioned as malware downloaders. Most of the attachments were identified as Microsoft Office files, although files in other formats such as ZIP and PDF were observed,” the report recalls.

Since 2017, the European Union has had a framework for a joint EU diplomatic response to malicious cyber activities (the “cyber diplomacy toolbox”), and indeed to know what was behind EMOTET (as with other malware)joint work between countries was needed.

Other notable malware of 2021

Another of the great protagonists of 2021 was Mekotio, also known as BestaFera, which “represents a serious threat to all those users who use online banking or cryptocurrency services, specifically Bitcoins, since it is a banking Trojan that It affects all versions of the Windows operating system, ranging from Windows XP to Windows 10.”

Mecotion allows the download and execution of other harmful code, as well as network traffic monitoring. The criminal can get hold of any information contained in the victim’s browsers.

To do this, this malware sent phishing during 2021 phishing emails with malicious attachments that contained macros that functioned as malware downloaders. Among others, he posed as the DGT with emails telling citizens that they had to pay a fine.

Another of the most damaging was Flubot, which the Ministry of the Interior defines as a “Trojan-type malicious software for Android devices.

most common campaigns involved sending fraudulent SMS that notified of the receipt of a package impersonating different logistics companies, such as FedEx, DHL or Correos.

The year 2021 started with a strong phishing campaign in Spain: people received an SMS on behalf of Correos warning that an order was on its way and with a link in which, if you clicked, it could take control of your mobile with hard malware to uninstall. It was the beginning of a great success for Flubot.

Other interesting facts





One of the phrases to highlight in this report is that “ransomware has taken advantage of telecommuting vulnerabilities.” Even so, it is missing that the Ministry of the Interior do not elaborate on what these “telecommuting vulnerabilities” are or delve further into the subject.

It also gives the profile of cyber criminals. The vast majority are Spanish (8 out of 10, although many of these cybercrimes act internationally) and young adults (between 26 and 40 years of age). The vast majority are men and the most common crimes are scams, threats, and child pornography.





Regarding the use of technology in Spain, something that this report also analyzes, we have that, despite the more common use of smartphones and tablets, the possession of computers in homes in our country has not stopped growing: about 84% of Spanish households have a PC12 points more than in 2012 and without any year registering a drop compared to the previous one.