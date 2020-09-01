1 out of 3 Indians saved nearly 5 thousand rupees every month from work from home

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing lockdown across the country due to Kovid-19, one in three Indians saved an average of 3000 to 5000 rupees every month while working from home. In a survey on Tuesday, it has been said that while working from home, people saved money in transportation, clothes, food and many other items. Also Read – Time critical for farmers due to corona epidemic, starvation will increase worldwide: UN

74 percent of the people surveyed said that they are ready to work from home, while 80 percent believed that their job role is suitable for working from home. This survey has been done by India's largest homegrown flex workplace provider-office.

The survey is based on public opinion over two months (June and July) and covers more than 1000 employees of seven metro cities as well as divers industries.

According to the survey, 47 percent of the people said that while working from home, they felt the lack of comfortable chair and table, while 71 percent believed that if there is a different place to work at home, then they should be successful working from home. Can.

About 60 per cent of the employees said that they used to take an hour on average to go to office on a regular basis. On this basis, an employee working from home saved 1.47 hours of time in a day. This gave him 44 extra days of work in a year.