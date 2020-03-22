10 Actors You Probably Forgot Were In Doctor Who

Simon Pegg

An actor/screenwriter greatest identified for his work within the Cornetto trilogy — Shaun of the Lifeless, Scorching Fuzz, and The World’s Finish — in addition to his roles within the Star Trek and Mission: Unattainable cinematic franchises, Simon Pegg is an distinctive expertise who has established himself in plenty of nerd-friendly properties. Suffice to say, it should not be a shock to know that in 2005, only a 12 months after Shaun of the Lifeless turned a cult favourite around the globe, he made an look in Doctor Who.

Particularly, he was seen in Episode 7 of Season 1 because the sinister The Editor in “The Lengthy Sport,” a job that was notably totally different than what audiences noticed from the Shaun of the Lifeless and Spaced actor prior. Hell, it is extra cold-blooded than the characters we’re used to seeing from the affable actor at the moment. It was one other showcase of Pegg’s undervalued versatility, proving as soon as extra how huge his abilities are.