10 All-Time Great TV Show Episodes Written By Women

Tv will be redundant. Showrunners get into this cycle of what works and say there comparable to with the tried-and-true household comedy, cop drama or highschool cleaning soap. However with the flip of the century, TV gave method to a brand new golden age to the medium. One mix-up that has contributed vastly to the progress of tv is having extra feminine showrunners and writers among the many male-dominated business. Although feminine characters are far more frequent immediately, ladies’s phrases solely account for about 30 p.c of what you see in your small screens.
In celebration of those thrilling strides for illustration, let’s take a look at some all-time nice tv episodes penned by ladies:
Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen, “The Pet Episode”
Ellen DeGeneres has undoubtedly turn into some of the well-known names in tv along with her highly-popular discuss present and philanthropy. Earlier than she booked The Ellen Show, the comic was given the chance to entrance her personal sitcom merely referred to as Ellen within the ‘90s. The one episode she wrote the story for herself is an immensely defining second in tv. 1997’s “The Pet Episode” had Ellen’s tv alter-ego come out as homosexual to Laura Dern’s Susan and a therapist performed by Oprah Winfrey. The episode created an enormous stir within the business, inflicting threats from advertisers and non secular teams, however has since turn into a cultural second TV gained’t overlook.
Lena Dunham – Women, “The Panic In Central Park”
A staple in female-run tv within the trendy age was HBO’s Women, created by Lena Dunham. The present itself broke a variety of floor as to how ladies may very well be perceived and mentioned about on tv. Women ran six seasons however Lena Dunham calls Season 5’s sixth episode the piece of writing she’s “most pleased with.” After Allison Williams’ Marnie was MIA for a lot of that season, she returned for an exquisite self-contained episode of her personal. Newly married to Desi however coming off a combat with him she runs into her ex Charlie (Christopher Abbott) and the pair have an eventful evening out that leads her to make an necessary resolution.
Amy Sherman-Palladino – Gilmore Women, “They Shoot The Gilmores, Don’t They?”
What’s stunning about Warner Bros tv’s Gilmore Women is there’ll by no means be something fairly prefer it once more. Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino has rapid-fire quips and sensible dialogue that has since discovered a brand new dwelling on Emmy-winning Amazon collection The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. However Gilmore Women – for those who lead, we’ll observe. Trying again, certain there’s some flaws to soak up about Rory Gilmore particularly, however this Season three episode that aired in 2002 is a reminder of the present’s excessive level. Between boy drama with Rory and Lorelai and Stars Hole city enjoyable within the type of a 24-hour dance marathon it is the proper episode to look again on.
Jane Espenson – Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Conversations With Lifeless Folks”
Wow did it take some time for ladies to have a lead position within the motion/fantasy style, however we are able to thank Buffy the Vampire Slayer for proving there’s a large viewers for a style title starring a badass lady. The enduring collection was created by Joss Whedon, however one outstanding author on the present was Jane Espenson, who has gone on to jot down for ABC’s As soon as Upon a Time and Netflix’s Jessica Jones. This Season 7 episode (additionally from 2002) turned the collection right into a horror film for a minute as every predominant character within the collection encounters a member of the useless with nice depth.
Shonda Rhimes – Gray’s Anatomy, “It’s The Finish of the World/As We Know It”
Shondaland! One can’t even start to precise the significance Shonda Rhimes has on tv’s shift to the extra numerous place it’s immediately. There’s a cause Gray’s Anatomy has remained in style previous 16 seasons, audiences usually are not able to let go of those characters. The medical drama has modified immensely through the years as Rhimes pursued extra exhibits together with Scandal and Personal Apply, however let’s look again on 2006’s two-part Season 2 finale. “It’s The Finish of the World/As We Know It” is one heck of a thriller centering on a affected person who enters the OR with a bomb lodged in his chest.
Tara Herrmann and Jenji Kohan – Orange Is the New Black, “Toast Can’t By no means Bread Once more”
The panorama of tv discovered itself a shake-up when Netflix started growing unique programming beginning with Home of Playing cards and Orange is the New Black. The Jenji Kohan created collection a couple of ladies’s jail offered storylines a couple of spectrum of identities in an entertaining and relentless approach for its seven seasons on the streaming service. On this 2016 Season four finale, Jenji Kohan and co-writer Tara Herrmann delivered an surprising delight. After the dying of fan-favorite Poussey by jail guards within the episode earlier than, “Toast Can’t By no means Bread Once more” combats the anger of the occasion by taking audiences on a collection of flashbacks with Poussey.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag, “Season 2, Episode 1”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge must be the highest-profile feminine author working proper now to create a extra fascinating place for tv in Britain particularly. She lately labored on the script for No Time To Die to redefine the Bond Lady and developed Killing Eve for tv, but it surely’s Fleabag that exhibits off all her chops. The Amazon Authentic took dwelling a shocking six Emmys final yr, with eyes mounted on the Season 2 premiere. The episode about an uncomfortable dinner is cringey and hilarious whereas additionally one way or the other being an exquisite illustration of guilt and loneliness within the presence of others.
Shauna McGarry – Bojack Horseman, “The Face of Despair”
One other staple for Netflix’s success in tv has been the adult-animation existential-crisis comedy Bojack Horseman. The present created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg typically examines fame and ego in immediately’s world via has-been Bojack, performed by Will Arnett. The collection ended this yr after six seasons. In 2019’s “Face of Despair,” Shauna McGarry wrote possibly essentially the most peaceable episode of Bojack Horseman that brings about hope within the characters in a approach that the present hardly ever leaves audiences with because the horse travels cross nation to reconnect with family members. McGarry has solely written two episodes of Bojack and crucial episode of Tuca & Bertie together with a handful for Anger Administration and Take My Spouse. She’s one to observe.
Kerry Ehrin – The Morning Show, “The Interview”
One other latest addition to tv written by a feminine voice is AppleTV+’s debut drama The Morning Show which is certain to rack up awards this season. The present has a variety of feminine expertise on board – its produced by its stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and written by Kerry Ehrin and Jay Carson. Ehrin has quietly been a large voice on tv with credit on Friday Night time Lights, Parenthood and Bates Motel earlier than The Morning Show. The 2019 season one finale of the drama titled “The Interview” that wraps up its season lengthy dialog about sexual harassment and the media in a stunning approach.
Moira Walley-Beckett – Breaking Dangerous, “Ozymandias”
“Ozymandias” is regarded as the perfect Breaking Dangerous episode of all time, which is excessive reward contemplating the present itself is usually regarded as the perfect present of all time. The Season 6 antepenultimate episode was written by Moira Walley-Beckett and directed by the good Rian Johnson of The Final Jedi and Knives Out. Walley-Beckett has written eight different episodes on the collection and created Flesh and Bone and Anne with an E. The title is impressed by the 1818 Percy Bysshe Shelley poem and units up the ultimate moments on tv for Walter White.
