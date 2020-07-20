10 All-Time Great TV Show Episodes Written By Women

Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen, “The Pet Episode”

Ellen DeGeneres has undoubtedly turn into some of the well-known names in tv along with her highly-popular discuss present and philanthropy. Earlier than she booked The Ellen Show, the comic was given the chance to entrance her personal sitcom merely referred to as Ellen within the ‘90s. The one episode she wrote the story for herself is an immensely defining second in tv. 1997’s “The Pet Episode” had Ellen’s tv alter-ego come out as homosexual to Laura Dern’s Susan and a therapist performed by Oprah Winfrey. The episode created an enormous stir within the business, inflicting threats from advertisers and non secular teams, however has since turn into a cultural second TV gained’t overlook.