10 Amazing Music Documentaries You Can Stream To Get Your Live Music Fix

The documentary, shot over the course of a number of reside performances in 1983 on the Pantages Theater in Hollywood with every angle representing a unique night time, is among the most iconic and beloved of its type, with Speaking Heads frontman David Byrne's purpose being to do exactly because the title suggests by going so far as carrying a much-too-large swimsuit and dancing with a flooring lamp. Cease Making Sense is an modern achievement in music on movie that also stands as being nothing like something to return earlier than and nothing to observe it both.