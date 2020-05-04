10 Avatar And Legend Of Korra Funko Pops That Need To Exist

Depart a Remark
I really like Funko Pops, I really like Avatar: The Final Airbender, and I really like The Legend of Korra. So you understand I’ve a ton of Funko Pops from Avatar and The Legend of Korra. Like, too many. As in all of them. And as a result of I don’t have any respect from my pockets, I need extra.
Now personally, I am an enormous fan of each sequence. And I’m deeply into the lore. That’s why there are a number of characters who haven’t been made into Funko Pops that I desperately need made so I can put them with the remainder of the toys in my assortment. As a result of I can by no means get sufficient Funko Pops. Particularly Avatar/Korra associated. And I have to, as a result of it’s an habit. Please assist.
King Bumi – Avatar: The Final Airbender
Aang’s childhood buddy, and the one pal of his who continues to be alive from earlier than he was frozen, King Bumi—the Earthbending legend!—is a madman, and he doesn’t thoughts in case you name him that. Along with his wild, bug-eyed expression and penchant for rides on the Omashu supply system, King Bumi could be a welcome addition to the Funko Pop line-up.
I might like to see the wild white hair and the lacking enamel on this toy. And he would, after all, must be smiling, as a result of that’s when he’s at his most expressive. Plus, I need to have it so I can put it subsequent to my Aang Funko Pop. Oh, Avatar. I really like thee so. Thank God you’re coming to Netflix quickly.
Hearth Lord Ozai – Avatar: The Final Airbender
Voiced by Mark Hamill, Hearth Lord Ozai is the primary antagonist of Avatar and ruler of the Hearth Nation. And but, he nonetheless doesn’t have his personal Funko Pop, although his older brother, Iroh, has his personal.
If there have been Funko Pops of Ozai, I’d need two totally different variations—one among him all garbed up in his regal Hearth Nation gown, and one among him shirtless and able to throw down with the Avatar. As a result of every part was superb in Funko Pop world till the Hearth Nation attacked.
Jet – Avatar: The Final Airbender
Jet is a frontrunner of the Earthbending refugees often called the Freedom Fighters. And whereas he didn’t seem in lots of episodes, his presence will all the time be remembered by the hardcore followers, largely due to his burning want to get again on the Hearth Nation for killing his household.
A Funko Pop of Jet MUST have a chunk of straw in his mouth and his lethal hook swords. His hair additionally must be wild but in addition considerably managed, similar to the character himself.
Ty Lee – Avatar: The Final Airbender
Hearth Nation royalty and voiced by Hey Arnold’s! Olivia Hack, Ty Lee is a circus star and a grasp at chi blocking, which may minimize off anyone’s bending potential for a short time. She can be one of many few characters from the Hearth Nation who actually humanized it, letting the viewers know that not everyone who wore crimson was a monster.
Although I may very well be “that man” and say that I desire a Funko Pop of Ty Lee in a showering go well with, I gained’t be that man, and can as an alternative simply say that I’d like a Ty Lee Funko Pop of her in her circus garb. As a result of I a lot desire badass Ty Lee to waifu Ty Lee.
Avatar Roku – Avatar: The Final Airbender
The Avatar previous Aang, and a firebender who blames himself for the entire 100-year struggle, Avatar Roku has coronary heart, however he may need been too comfortable, particularly when it got here to Hearth Lord Sozin.
I might need Avatar Roku in his Hearth Nation Avatar get-up, and together with his lengthy beard that makes him look tremendous intimidating. Bonus factors in the event that they embrace an image of a volcano on his field.
Bolin – The Legend of Korra
Professional-Bending extraordinaire and transferring image star, Bolin was just about the comedian reduction on The Legend of Korra. And whereas he was no Sokka, his attraction and charisma finally grew on followers.
I might need three (!) totally different Funko Pops of Bolin. One could be of him in his typical Earthbending garb, one other could be of him in his Hearth Ferrets costume, and the final could be of him as Nuktuk, from his stint as an actor. As a result of as I mentioned up high, I’ve no respect for my pockets.
Tenzin – The Legend of Korra
Aang’s youngest little one and Korra’s airbending instructor, Tenzin, voiced by the all the time nice J.Okay. Simmons could be an incredible Funko Pop. He has the intense demeanor of his father, however the mood of his mom, Katara. He’s the most effective of each mother and father!
I might solely want one Funko Pop of Tenzin, and it might be in his normal airbending grasp garb. A easy Funko Pop for a easy man.
Jinora – The Legend of Korra
Tenzin’s eldest daughter and a seer of spirits, Jinora could also be younger, however she’s an airbending grasp. She’s additionally huge sister, searching for Ikki, Rohan, and particularly Meelo, who has Aang’s fun-loving spirit.
I’d truly like two Funko Pops of Jinora. One in her airbending garments, and one in her blue, astral projection kind. As a result of I really like me some Jinora.
Lin Beifong – The Legend of Korra
Toph’s daughter and the Chief of Police, Lin isn’t any nonsense, similar to her mom. A metallic bending grasp, additionally similar to her mother, I might put Lin proper subsequent to Toph on my shelf. And I’m certain Lin wouldn’t be happy.
Like Tenzin, I might solely want one Pop of Lin Beifong, and that might be in her Chief of Police get-up. Robust as nails and quick-witted. Lin just isn’t one to mess with.
Zaheer – The Legend of Korra
The second airbender to ever grasp flying like Superman (Avatars can’t even do this!), Zaheer is the chief of the anarchistic group, the Pink Lotus. He’s additionally the second finest unhealthy man on the present since Amon.
I need two Pops of Zaheer, one together with his full prisoner’s beard, and one among him clear shaven and bald. As a result of each variations are hardcore for various causes, and each have to be on my mantle.
And these are all of the characters from Avatar and Korra that I can consider who don’t have already got Funko Pops, however want them. Are there any characters I missed? Let me know within the feedback.
