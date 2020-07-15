10 Awesome Time Loop Movies To Watch After Palm Springs

About Time

The heartfelt romance movie 2013’s About Time is probably the most linear of the bunch, as a result of it facilities on Domhnall Gleeson’s Tim, who learns he has the facility to time journey at will due to genetics from his father. Tim decides to make use of his powers to catch the attention of Rachel McAdam’s Mary, however its not with out trial and error. About Time will not be a typical “time loop” movie, however it’s a considerate examination of why the subgenre is so significant to us. All of us want for that excellent day and the power to get all of it proper.