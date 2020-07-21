10 Best Camping Gadgets for First Time Campers

Are you trying to figure out what the best camping gadgets are and what to take on your first trip? Read this article to learn more.

Did you know that 77 million US households contain at least one person who enjoys going camping? If you’re that person, or you’re going on an adventure with that person, you want to make sure you’ve got the right camping gear with you on your adventure.

The good news? We can help!

In this article, we’ll break down 10 of the best camping gadgets on the market today. We’ll also tell you what you need to have, and list a few pieces of tech that can make a weekend in the woods that much more fun.

Now then, let’s get started!

Hiking Backpack

While it may not be the coolest item on this list, a hiking backpack is without a doubt the most important piece of gear you’ll have on your trip. A bag that is specifically designed for hiking is an absolute must if you want to have a positive experience.

With that in mind, it’s important to note that some backpacks come loaded with neat gadgets, like hydration bags, that make spending a bit more money a good idea.

Waterproof Tent

If you plan to camp in the woods, you need a tent that can handle the elements. Sleeping under the stars can be an amazing experience, but trying to do so during a thunderstorm can ruin your trip.

A quality waterproof tent that is lightweight and fits in your bag is going to be easy to find, so don’t feel pressured to go with an expensive choice.

Sleeping Bag

A good sleeping bag will not only help keep you warm on a cold night, but it’ll also make sleeping on the hard ground a bit more comfortable. Getting a bag that is rated for low temperatures is a must, too, especially if you plan on camping in colder climates.

Like your tent, you need something that is lightweight and compresses, so you can store it away in your backpack. Spending a bit more for a nicer sleeping bag may be worth it if you plan on camping during the colder months.

First Aid Kit

When it comes to making sure everyone in your party is a happy camper, having a first aid kit is a great place to start. Because while it’s not fun to think about, you need to prepare for someone getting injured during your adventure.

A basic camping first aid kit isn’t hard to find or make one yourself. Just make sure you keep it stocked for each trip so you have everything you need in the case of an emergency.

Waterproof Watch

Tech gadgets can make camping more fun for everyone involved. And while any waterproof watch will help you track the time, it’s not a bad idea to consider purchasing a watch that has other useful features.

A watch with a compass, or even a watch with GPS navigation, can be quite helpful when hiking to your campsite. Just make sure you bring some extra batteries with you, or a charging cable, so you can keep your watch working throughout your trip.

Cooler

Snacks and drinks are a crucial part of the camping equation. And having someplace safe to store them, so you don’t attract any unwanted visitors, is a must if you want to stay safe.

A quality camping cooler works well and is lightweight. That makes it much easier to carry into the woods, which of course is ideal if you’re hiking for miles at a time.

Headlight

Having lanterns and a campfire is a great way to light up your campsite at nighttime. But when you need some light late in the evening, perhaps to get up for a snack, you’re going to want to have a headlight nearby.

This prevents you from having to find a lantern or start a fire to see in the dark. It also keeps your hands free, which can make maneuvering around the campsite that much safer.

Communication Devices

To stay safe while you’re camping, you’re going to want to be able to communicate with people outside of your campsite. And while having a cell phone is always a good idea, losing service in the woods is almost guaranteed, which means you need other communication devices.

Don’t leave anyone in your group asking what is a two way radio. Knowing how to use one, can help keep you and everyone in your party safe.

Also, it’s never a bad idea to let people know where you’re going camping and when, so they can check in afterward to make sure you made it back safe.

LifeStraw

We’ve already discussed your cooler that you’ve got loaded up with drinks and snacks for your trip. But in the case of an emergency, you need to be able to stay safe and drink water from anywhere you can find it.

A LifeStraw allows you to do just that. It filters out anything that can harm you and your body, allowing you to drink from a river or a lake safely.

Pocket Torch

Campfires are essential to any camping experience. After all, that’s where the most fun is had; around the campfire at nighttime.

Starting a fire doesn’t have to be hard, either, assuming you have the right gadgets with you. A pocket torch is affordable, effective, and can make starting a fire as easy as the push of a button.

The 10 Best Camping Gadgets on the Market Today

Well, there you have it! Those are the best camping gadgets that you need to have with you on your next adventure!

Remember, quality camping gear is an absolute must. Camping without a backpack, or a waterproof tent, is a great way to have a bad time in the woods.

Looking for more tips and tricks you can use to have the best time outdoors?