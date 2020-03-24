10 Best Darth Maul Moments From The Star Wars Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Depart a Remark
It is maybe greater than a little bit shocking that, of all of the characters which have appeared in Star Wars over the past 40 plus years, some of the continually in style with followers has been one which, for a very long time, solely had one scene of any explicit observe in an in any other case largely unpopular film. And but, reasonably than Darth Maul’s appearances persevering with to make extra followers, the alternative has been the case. It has been followers’ need for Maul that has introduced him again into the Star Wars TV reveals repeatedly.
From the time that we noticed the primary trailer for the ultimate season of The Clone Wars we knew Maul can be again, and now, as he makes that return, let’s have a look again in any respect the films and reveals the place Maul has appeared, and rank the very best moments.
10. Maul’s Solo Cameo
It is a easy second that does not have the flash and pleasure of a lot of the different entries on this record, however Maul’s temporary look in Solo: A Star Wars Story continues to be a giant deal. First off, it was a effectively saved secret that no one noticed coming, and whereas it made excellent sense to those who had adopted Maul within the Star Wars animated reveals. Many of the viewers within the theater was seemingly shocked that Maul was nonetheless alive, by no means thoughts an underworld crime boss. It was a second seemingly meant to arrange one thing extra down the street, that we’ll in all probability by no means see. And nonetheless, simply seeing Maul in reside motion once more was an epic second.
9. Maul vs. Darth Sidious
The battle along with his former grasp does not go effectively for Maul, so it is tough to rank it extremely on an inventory of his “finest” moments, however when it is one of many few instances you could see Darth Sidious throw down in a critical lightsaber battle, it is exhausting to not embody in any respect. Maul could also be a villain, however he has no love for the previous grasp that merely moved on and located a brand new apprentice after Maul was bisected. And when you consider it, if issues had gone barely otherwise right here, the entire of the Skywalker Saga adjustments. Maul might have destroyed the Empire. He nonetheless holds his personal within the battle for a longtime, although Sidious finally reveals simply why he’s the grasp.
8. Maul’s Rebels Return vs. The Inquisitors
Whereas the brand new season of The Clone Wars will fill in some gaps in Maul’s historical past, we all know the place he finally finally ends up as a result of Maul seems in Rebels, the animated sequence that takes place previous to the unique trilogy, however following The Clone Wars. Initially going by “Previous Grasp” Maul seems to be a a lot weaker model of his outdated self, however all of us knew that wasn’t the case, proper? Seeing Maul combat once more, and for the heroes, nonetheless briefly, was superior to see. It is from the very best lightsaber battle Maul is concerned in, even among the many animated sequence, nevertheless it’s the start of an important story arc in Rebels and an important second total.
7. Maul Consolidates His Energy
Whereas Maul might have as soon as been apprentice to the Darkish Lord of the Sith, in his second life he tries to make himself the crime lord of the galaxy, and he succeeds. He makes use of Loss of life Watch’s energy to convey a lot of the main crime syndicates underneath his personal energy, culminating in a strike towards the Hutts. Maul, Savage, and Loss of life Watch make fairly brief work of all of them. Maul’s largest battle is with the bounty hunter Sugi, who really does fairly effectively for herself in a one-on-one combat with Maul. She survives, which is a couple of can say for one of many Hutt council members, who Maul cuts down out of pure spite.
6. Maul Kills Satine
Darth Maul is a badass who we love as a result of, whether or not in live-action or animated, he can do some wonderful issues with a lightsaber. However make no mistake, Darth Maul is a villain. He is a horrible individual able to terrible issues, and the one most vile factor he might have carried out to this point is kill the one girl Obi-Wan Kenobi ever cherished. It is a “finest” second as a result of it really does present who Maul actually is, and it is some of the purely emotional moments of The Clone Wars. The unrequited love story of a the Dutchess of Mandalore and a Jedi is a tragic story with an much more tragic ending.
5. Maul vs. Kenobi (The Clone Wars, The Second Time)
The story of Darth Maul is, by affiliation, additionally the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the 2 are linked from the second Kenobi kills Maul (the primary time). Maul swears revenge on the Jedi and most of what Maul does all through each The Clone Wars and Rebels is linked with that purpose of revenge. The two sq. off in battles a couple of instances all through the reveals. The first time Obi-Wan fights alongside Asajj Ventress, however the second time he is on his personal, and out manned as Maul has his brother alongside him. Though, he does combat Maul and Savage with two lightsabers, one of many few instances we see Kenobi use that model.
4. Maul’s Clone Wars Reveal
The factor that reveals simply how massive a deal Darth Maul is to Star Wars is how massive an affect he can have by doing nothing. The identical expertise that many viewers had studying Darth Maul was alive from Solo: A Star Wars: Story, got here years earlier for others in the course of the third season of The Clone Wars. We discovered {that a} new character Savage Opress, was not solely of the identical race as Darth Maul, however in actual fact his brother. Savage would go in search of Maul and it will be greater than a full season earlier than he would discover him, however simply realizing that Maul was nonetheless alive was an enormous second for followers, who have been keen to attend. It was all value it.
3. Maul vs. Previous Obi Wan
All of it comes all the way down to this. The battle between Maul and an older Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine is not the very best lightsaber battle between the 2, it is over fairly shortly all issues thought of, and it is actually not the very best final result for Maul (he died once more), however this was the second that followers who had been following this battle from the start had been ready for. The final result was, at the very least to some extent, predetermined, however that does not really change something. It is nonetheless the epic conclusion to to a battle that had been occurring for many years. Maul lastly received his closure, which, ultimately might have actually been all he was in search of.
2. Maul Takes The Darksaber
The darksaber just lately made its reside motion debut on The Mandalorian, however anyone eager to know extra concerning the iconic weapon might want to return to the Star Wars animated reveals. It has had many homeowners however some of the essential was Maul himself. After Maul and Loss of life Watch chief Pre Vizla, who used the darksaber himself, each tried utilizing one another for their very own ends, it was solely a matter of time earlier than the 2 did battle, and so they did in what is without doubt one of the most fun sequences in all of Star Wars, animated or in any other case. Vizla was no Jedi, however he was a warrior who knew methods to use the darksaber. However ultimately, Maul killed him, and eliminated his head him in entrance of Loss of life Watch, incomes their loyalty.
1. Darth Maul Vs Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn
There have been a number of nice Darth Maul moments, to make certain, however ultimately, it actually does all come again to The Phantom Menace, does not it? A part of it’s the fantastically choreographed combat scene that was not like something we had ever seen earlier than in Star Wars. A part of it’s “Duel of the Fates,” some of the outstanding items of music ever composed by the good John Williams. Ray Park deserves a number of the credit score for making Darth Maul who he was, few others in that period might have carried out it. The lightsaber battle continues to be the one by which all others are judged, and located missing.
With Maul’s return to The Clone Wars, it appears fairly seemingly we’ll get some new contenders for nice moments that may make this record. What we see right here could be very more likely to additionally full the story of Maul, so it might be the final time we see him. After all, we have thought that earlier than, so something is feasible. If Maul might survive demise as soon as, why not twice? Possibly The Clone Wars can have extra to say than we predict.
There are, in fact, some stable Darth Maul moments that did not make this record that simply might have. What’s your favourite Maul second, is it one among these, or one thing else we did not embody. Vote within the ballot under, or tell us within the feedback.
