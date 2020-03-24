10 Best Darth Maul Moments From The Star Wars Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

3. Maul vs. Previous Obi Wan

All of it comes all the way down to this. The battle between Maul and an older Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine is not the very best lightsaber battle between the 2, it is over fairly shortly all issues thought of, and it is actually not the very best final result for Maul (he died once more), however this was the second that followers who had been following this battle from the start had been ready for. The final result was, at the very least to some extent, predetermined, however that does not really change something. It is nonetheless the epic conclusion to to a battle that had been occurring for many years. Maul lastly received his closure, which, ultimately might have actually been all he was in search of.