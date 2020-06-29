10 Big TV Shows That Removed Episodes From Streaming Over Controversial Blackface Scenes

The Mighty Boosh

On the surreal UK comedy The Mighty Boosh, which made waves within the U.S. as an Grownup Swim import, Julian Barrett’s character Howard Moon is obsessive about jazz music, to the non-delight of Noel Fielding’s Vince Noir. Within the Season 1 episode “Electro,” Howard has to tackle the Spirit of Jazz with a view to discover his personal musical voice. The issue right here is that the Spirit of Jazz was performed by Fielding carrying black make-up and a wig of dreads beneath a white high hat. The character was widespread sufficient on the time that he returned in later episodes in Seasons 2 and three. Attributable to these a number of appearances, Netflix determined to tug the whole thing of The Mighty Boosh off of its web site, although all episodes are nonetheless out there to stream on Hulu.