10 Celebrities That Call Austin, Texas Home – Variety

With ever-rising hire costs and California’s value of residing growing on the day by day, some people have cast an exodus from the Golden State to seek out greener, and cheaper, pastures elsewhere within the nation. Based on historic knowledge, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon are some standard locations for transplants to maneuver. Nevertheless, the favourite selection for a lot of Californians is its political (and meteorological) polar reverse: Austin, the capital metropolis of Texas. However it isn’t simply frequent people who’re making the transfer. Many celebrities are seeing the attraction of the hipster haven — the self-proclaimed reside music capital of the world — and are packing up their Rimowa suitcases, yee-hawing their manner out to the Lone Star State.

For some showbiz people, there’s no place to reside however Los Angeles. It’s a bustling, coastal metropolitan metropolis stuffed with upscale gastronomic fare, unbelievable sunsets and wealthy tradition. And there’s Hollywood and the handy film studios, in fact.

However for a lot of celebs, residing the excessive life in L.A. comes with a couple of drawbacks. For large-wattage names, stepping out in L.A. usually brings the unwelcome consideration of paps or throngs of fanatic followers. So many A-listers have elected to discover a main or second dwelling in a spot that’s a wee bit extra laidback, the place they’ll kick up their cowboy boots with out worry of turning into headline fodder for TMZ. That place, for an growing variety of celebs, is Austin.

Regardless of what some Angelenos may suppose, there are lots of issues to like about Austin — offered one can look previous its hellishly scorching and humid summers, in fact. To begin with, housing prices are nonetheless comparatively low cost, so patrons can get extra bang for his or her buck.

Plus, Austin isn’t in need of enjoyable issues to do. Town helps its wholesome music scene with loads of spectacular native acts, and nationwide expertise usually makes it a degree so as to add ATX to their touring schedules. Plus, there are massive music festivals that occur most yearly — coronavirus keen — like SXSW and Austin Metropolis Limits. Austin can be a school city because of its College of Texas and St. Edwards campuses, so native politics tends to lean in the direction of the left, in step with the L.A. crowd. And there’s additionally a bustling nightlife scene, if one is so inclined. Plus, with Woman Fowl Lake, Lake Travis and the Colorado river working via town in addition to its intensive greenbelts, there’s loads of issues to do outside, and innumerable methods to remain match.

From a purely sensible and financial standpoint, there are additionally perks that include residing in Texas. If one is seeking to begin a facet hustle like a restaurant, Texas is the place to do it — state earnings tax is explicitly outlawed in its structure. It’s an ideal place for deep-pocketed people to dabble in opening a small enterprise.

Seize your cowboy hats and prepare to say howdy to 10 celebrities that decision the Violet Crown Metropolis dwelling.