10 characters that we would love to see in MultiVersus, the particular free Smash Bros from Warner Bros.

The company owns renowned licenses such as DC Comics Heroes, HBO or Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. decided to join the Smash Bros. party and announced MultiVersus, a very Nintendo-exclusive platformer fighting game featuring characters ranging from Bugs Bunny and Superman to Shaggy and Arya Stark. Now that Sora has closed the cycle of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, other companies were quick to try their luck with this one. successful formula.

Being a title free-to-play, MultiVersus aims to have quite a few characters arriving over time. The reception of your community will determine the success of the game, and a large part of the equation falls on the first faces to make it to the title. Either as part of the initial cast, or as DLC later on, these are our 10 fighters that would make MultiVersus a great rival to Smash Bros.

Rick and morty Warner Bros. runs Adult Swim, and among the shows from this brand, Rick and Morty is probably the most popular. Whether they hand this duo over to us separately, or decide to fight together, both would be an appropriate choice. Harry Potter Harry is no stranger to video games, and he has a wide variety of spells that could be part of interesting attacks. It may not be the favorite of many in the saga, but it is the most likely to be ‘the chosen one’. Scorpion As the Mortal Kombat community is well aware, Warner Bros. owns the franchise, and Scorpion would be a great addition to MultiVersus. With Ryu, Terry, and Kazuya in Smash, this could be MK’s lead moment. Gandalf The Lord of the Rings is incredibly popular, and with the ‘wizard’ rating for MultiVersus fighters, Gandalf is a more than obvious choice. Powerful and respected, this wizard would help him a lot in the game. Imagen: Lord of the Rings Wiki Joker The Joker is perhaps Batman’s most popular villain, and with two representatives of this universe already present in MultiVersus, the addition of the crime clown seems a matter of time. Will we have skin from the last movie? Jon Snow With Arya Stark already in the game, Jon Snow would be a great addition in a title focused on cooperative combat. MultiVersus already did the important thing: confirm Game of Thrones in the list, now we want more characters! Imagen: Game of Thrones Wiki Samurai Jack Jack would be another great trip back in time, and an addition that would surely bring smiles to much of the MultiVersus community. A fighter by nature, the studio in charge should have no problem integrating him into the game. Imagen: Samurai Jack Wiki Sheldon Cooper Can you imagine Sheldon Cooper fighting Bugs Bunny or Superman? We do, and seeing Arya Stark in the game, we know that the studio is not afraid to put cartoon versions of these real characters. Flash Flash would add a lot of skills that would make fighting more fun. Following the example of Injustice 2, we could have a Reverse Flash skin and other versions of the superhero, with several characters in one. Daffy Duck After Bugs, Lucas is perhaps the best-known face of the Looney Tunes. Continuing the idea of ​​cooperative fighting, the rabbit can’t be without the duck, and it could come up with lots of fun attacks. Image: Looney Tunes Wiki

The study in charge of the project has thought of a more cooperative unlike other titles in the genre, such as the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Because of this, it is likely that fighters who are known to belong to the same series are present in the game, and that is the reason for some of our choices. However, everything is up in the air now, so share your thoughts with us, and let us know who you would like to see on MultiVersus when it arrives in 2022.

More about: Multiversus and Warner Bros ..