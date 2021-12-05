10 characters that we would love to see in MultiVersus, the particular free Smash Bros from Warner Bros.

The company owns renowned licenses such as DC Comics Heroes, HBO or Harry Potter.
Warner Bros. decided to join the Smash Bros. party and announced MultiVersus, a very Nintendo-exclusive platformer fighting game featuring characters ranging from Bugs Bunny and Superman to Shaggy and Arya Stark. Now that Sora has closed the cycle of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, other companies were quick to try their luck with this one. successful formula.
Being a title free-to-play, MultiVersus aims to have quite a few characters arriving over time. The reception of your community will determine the success of the game, and a large part of the equation falls on the first faces to make it to the title. Either as part of the initial cast, or as DLC later on, these are our 10 fighters that would make MultiVersus a great rival to Smash Bros.
The study in charge of the project has thought of a more cooperative unlike other titles in the genre, such as the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Because of this, it is likely that fighters who are known to belong to the same series are present in the game, and that is the reason for some of our choices. However, everything is up in the air now, so share your thoughts with us, and let us know who you would like to see on MultiVersus when it arrives in 2022.