10 dead again due to lightning strikes in Bihar

Lightning Strike in Bihar: 10 people died on Tuesday due to lightning strikes in Bihar. Officials said four people died in Banka district, three in Nalanda, two in Jamui and one in Nawada due to thunderbolt.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences saying that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster.

He has directed to give an ex-gratia amount of Rs four lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to be vigilant in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent thunderclap in case of inclement weather. Stay indoors in bad weather and be safe.

It is noteworthy that 16 people died in the state due to thunderclap on Sunday.