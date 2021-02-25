10 Directors to Watch: Ricky Staub on ‘Concrete Cowboy’

“Concrete Cowboy” director Ricky Staub isn’t a faith-based filmmaker per se, however he’s not afraid to admit that religion performed a component in steering him towards his debut function, or in his choice to create Neighborhood Movie Co., the manufacturing firm that made it attainable.(*10*)

Staub wrote his first script when he was 10 years outdated, and discovered the ropes by volunteering to work on any set that might take him. After shifting to Los Angeles, he was employed as an assistant to Sam Mercer, following the producer to Philadelphia on M. Night time Shyamalan’s “The Final Airbender.”(*10*)

“In my mid-20s, I began asking fairly heavy questions like, ‘Why am I alive? … If there’s a God, what does that imply to my life?’” recollects Staub, whose lightbulb second got here after assembly a homeless man who’d been previously incarcerated. “Actually, like in a film, I used to be mendacity in mattress at night time and this complete imaginative and prescient for Neighborhood Movies got here to me.”(*10*)

That imaginative and prescient was easy: begin a manufacturing firm with goal. For 10 years, Staub has employed and educated adults returning residence from incarceration, figuring out candidates by means of two Philadelphia-based federal judges with their very own reentry program.(*10*)

In 2017, the Brewerytown-based shingle attracted consideration for “The Cage,” an inspirational 15-minute quick directed by Staub. That very same yr, he met his first inner-city cowboy, Jamil Prattis. “He’d been out [of prison] every week, and had purchased a horse,” says Staub, who conceived a function based mostly on the Black horsemen at close by Fletcher Road City Using Membership.(*10*)

“Clearly, I’m not a Black cowboy, however I acknowledge that I do have a present as a author and director,” says Staub, who deliberate to forged the movie with actual cowboys. Then Idris Elba reached out. He beloved the script, had seen “The Cage” and needed to star.(*10*)

“Concrete Cowboy” debuted on the Toronto movie pageant, was picked up by Netflix and so impressed director Chad Stahelski that he tapped Staub (and collaborator Dan Walser) to write on “John Wick 4.” Now, Staub needs to use the momentum to proceed the great work of Neighborhood Movies.(*10*)

