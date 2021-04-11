10 Female K-Pop Idols Who Rock Short Hair

The climate is warming up, and what meaning – quick hair is in! There’s nothing like a pleasant breezy reduce to loosen up for a spring/summer time look, and these ten idols completely rock it. Whether or not you want inspiration in your personal look otherwise you’re simply right here as a result of you may’t get sufficient of those beautiful women, let’s get began!

1. TWICE’s Jeongyeon

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaV5iZ8Fwz4[/embed]

Beginning this record off on a excessive notice, TWICE’s lead vocalist Jeongyeon has been identified to rock quick hair all through her profession. From a cute crop to a smooth bob, Jeongyeon is an infinite supply of quick hair inspo. This messy-chic bob held again with a claw clip is tremendous on-trend in 2021, and it’s an incredible model for summer time!

2. Oh My Woman’s Binnie

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07TSo0puDv0[/embed]

One other fixed supply of quick hair targets, Binnie is all the time recognizable by her lovely haircuts and candy styling. Her smooth bangs add to the cuteness of the look, and the slight curl on the finish of her bob attracts all the eye to her options. With the addition of the scarf, this model couldn’t be any extra stylish!

3. GFRIEND’s SinB

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3GukfBB5aI[/embed]

SinB is well-known for her tremendous subtle look, and this smooth bob is certainly a defining level. The “lob” model completely enhances her face form, and it’s a method she’s been identified to rock on and off all through her profession. Should you’re searching for a extra low-maintenance quick model, a reduce à la SinB is the best way to go!

4. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48RHUiM8eCw[/embed]

Yuqi is a newer (however completely welcome!) addition to the ranks of girls who’re slaying quick hair. She took the plunge into short-hair-stardom earlier this 12 months, and her reduce was supposedly impressed by Haku from the Studio Ghibli movie “Spirited Away.” Yuqi might definitely go for a real-life Haku!

5. Pink Velvet’s Wendy

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V4DcVxM9Y0[/embed]

That is the coiffure that took the Ok-pop world by storm! There was tons of buzz about Wendy’s coiffure when she debuted it again in 2019, and salons throughout Korea have been getting requests for the “Wendy reduce.” The addition of the sunshine blonde items peeking by means of make this model the proper mixture of edgy and lovely.

6. IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnDHnbk1Pds[/embed]

Sakura had lovely lengthy locks at the start of IZ*ONE’s profession, however this shorter reduce is arguably much more flattering. The rounded form and smooth bangs deliver all the eye to her face, and the refined braids on the crown of her head on this specific look deliver ahead her charming level – her lovely ears!

7. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnffVsxCOHg[/embed]

MAMAMOO’s curvaceous queen Hwasa seems to be wonderful with this chin-grazing wavy model, which has the proper steadiness of texture and bounce. The longer items on the entrance mixed with the shorter reduce on the again works to intensify her V-shaped jawline completely, and highlights all of her wonderful options!

8. GWSN’s Miya

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SzPaJdXTPk[/embed]

Miya has been making waves ever since GWSN’s debut along with her edgy look, and he or she’s completely rocking it. Her shaggy, layered reduce exhibits off her ear piercings rather well, and all that texture offers some significantly cool motion when she’s flexing her dance strikes. She’s positively a standout visible!

9. ITZY’s Ryujin

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSL3Pn1I2vg[/embed]

There are such a lot of the reason why this fancam for “WANNABE” is iconic, and Ryujin’s sapphire-blue reduce is certainly a part of it! The sweet-and-sassy crop is simply so completely Ryujin, and the colour makes her clear pores and skin appear much more glass-like. Plus, the size completely accentuated the primary “level” dance for this choreography – her shoulders!

10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

(*10*)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcokRpoCFRI[/embed]

You’d be hard-pressed to discover a model that BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t rock, however this super-short bob is certainly a glance to recollect. She seems to be very doll-like with this candy and stylish reduce, and the lighter items beneath body her face in a method that manages to deliver all the eye to her face with out being too distracting.

What’s your favourite quick coiffure? Inform us within the feedback part under!