10 fighter jet pilots out of 1875 women officers in Indian Airforce: Government of India

new Delhi: The total number of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF) is 1875 and out of these 10 are combat aircraft pilots, while 18 women officers are Directors (Navigators). In the year 2016, the Indian Air Force has commissioned 10 women fighter pilots in the combat stream of the Flying Branch. Ministry of Defense gave this information on Saturday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said, "As of September 1, 2020, the number of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force is 1875. Of these, 10 women officers are fighter pilots and 18 women officers are navigators."

Explain that for the first time in June 2016, three women fighter aircraft pilots Bhavna Kanth, Avni Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh were inducted into the Indian Air Force combat fleet.

The Minister of State for Defense said that after the approval of the Ministry of Defense, the Indian Air Force had launched a scheme in 2016 for the “entry of women SSC officers into the fighter stream of the Flying Branch”. Under this, 10 women fighter pilots have been commissioned so far.

Asked what are the guidelines to be taken by women fighter pilots when flying fighter aircraft across the border or around the border line of enemy countries. Naik said, “Women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force are appointed and deployed according to the strategic requirements and operational requirements under the policy laid down, which is reviewed from time to time.”