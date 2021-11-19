10 free video games for PC and consoles: a weekend to have a great time playing without paying anything

Action, sports, racing and much more in the assortment of titles to download or try these next few days.

A weekend with many free video games to choose from. One week before Black Friday, where the offers will take center stage, several platforms give us the opportunity to download or try some quite interesting launches, starting with the Epic Games Store with up to three proposals available. What’s more, Ubisoft continues to celebrate 35 years in the company of the players, while there is a new demo in the eShop and A highly anticipated shooter debuts free-to-play multiplayer in beta phase. Here is a summary with the highlights.

Type: Demo available

Half a month before its launch on Nintendo Switch, from the Japanese company they want us to start discovering what they have prepared for us with Big Brain Academy: Battle of wits, offering a selection of exercises to train the mind that we can enjoy for free, both alone and in multiplayer.

Type: Limited Time Trial

It was launched a few weeks ago, but now we can already enjoy it for free to discover what its creators have worked on this year with the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard. CoD goes back to WWII. The test will be available on PC via Battle.Net, PlayStation, Xbox until this next November 22.

Multiplayer Beta Available

On the occasion of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, this week Microsoft held an event where, among other things, the launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta version was announced this week. It does so in a free-to-play format, allowing PC and console players to enjoy a shooter called to do great things.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Dungeon exploration RPGs are the order of the day, but what about titles where we can design the dungeons ourselves? There are fewer of those, but there are also quite a few, and this Guild Of Dungeoneering is a good example of just how much fun they can be. Free this week with the Epic Games Store.

Type: Limited Time Trial

A veteran of these specials, but if you haven’t tried it yet, take note. Hunt: Showdown will be free to enjoy this weekend at Xbox Live Gold’s Free Play Days, offering users one more chance to discover an exciting high-stakes first-person shooter PvP and co-op.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

KID A MNESIA, an inverted digital / analog universe created from original illustrations and recordings to commemorate the coming of age of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” is premiering at the Epic Games Store this week. The trailer that accompanies this video game may end up convincing you to download it.

Type: Limited Time Trial

New opportunity to discover some of the virtues of NBA 2K22 on Xbox. During the Free Game Days, users of Microsoft consoles will be able to enjoy the number one basketball simulator on the market at no additional cost, which is once again committed to offering a large number of game modes to its players.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

If you are looking for a cooperative game, this week also with the Epic Games Store we can download Never Alone, a puzzle and platform adventure where we travel through the frozen tundra trying to find the origin of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of all who know its protagonists.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Get your free copy of Splinter Cell Chaos Theory on Ubisoft Connect for PC before November 25. The French company celebrates its 35 years of history these days, a celebration in which they want to make us participate by offering to download one of the best adventures of a saga much loved by fans.

Type: Limited Time Trial

“Chases, stunts, races … and much more!” Ubisoft proposes that we join the MotorFlix team and begin touring the United States by land, sea and air in The Crew 2, available for free enjoyment this weekend. An excellent option for racing with different types of vehicles.

Type: Open Beta

There are still several weeks until the launch of The King of Fighters XV, the new installment of this veteran Japanese fighting series. But if waiting is not your thing, this weekend on PS5 and PS4 there is an open beta where you can start discovering what they have prepared from SNK and meet some of the stars of their cast of characters.

