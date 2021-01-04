10 French Industry Players Reflect on 2020 and Share Visions for 2021

After a yr that examined their limits and redefined landscapes, leaders in France’s leisure business share ideas on their high achievements, the pandemic’s long-term affect and what’s on the horizon for them in 2021.

THIERRY FREMAUX

Director, Cannes Movie Pageant / Director, Institut Lumiere



What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? The love of cinema. And the love of those that love cinema, for whom we tried to outlive. Additionally, the brand new albums from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? A e-book about judo. After I was younger, I used to be into movies and judo. With out cinemas, I went again to judo.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on the business? The acceleration and urgency in proving that cinema is a singular artwork — and a treasured one. Like film theaters.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? I hope that Cannes would be the first world occasion post-pandemic and that we are going to all reunite finally — artists, festivalgoers, the press and competition administrators. And hope that we are going to by no means depart one another once more!

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? To consider the eco-system of its movie business and open the doorways to the long run.

What’s the most important risk? After what we skilled in 2020, I don’t see any risk larger than that.

CECILE GAGET

President of worldwide manufacturing and distribution, Anton Capital

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? The start of my daughter Liv final July. It helps tremendously and has allowed me to see and perceive the world in a different way.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Becoming a member of Anton this fall. We’re very a lot in an energetic growth part and I’m wanting ahead to rising the enterprise collectively.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? It accelerated a transition that had already began: movies that go theatrical have to be an occasion; there’s a contraction by way of gamers within the leisure fields; creators and producers are actually dealing straight with streamers; and the windowing for films is continually shifting and will proceed to affect content material distribution methods.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Administrators and producers who’re capable of ship leisure with an announcement. Participant, for occasion, has all the time been an inspiring mannequin to me.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? Doing nice, daring and formidable motion thriller and style films. The risk is looming over what we used to name les “movies du milieu” (films with mid-range budgets) and romantic comedies. It’s more and more troublesome to get these movies financed and produced because it’s harder theatrically and streamers don’t have an enormous urge for food for them.

CAROLINE BENJO

Co-founder, Haut et Court docket

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? Movies and collection, together with those that we’re creating, and as a matter of truth, cooking, since there’s nothing nearer to producing: you all the time want good merchandise to succeed and the proper folks across the desk!

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Delivering two collection in the course of the first lockdown: “Possessions” for France’s Canal Plus and Israel’s YES, and “No Man’s Land” for Arte and Hulu; and launching them in the course of the second lockdown. Identical for two options we shot simply earlier than the lockdown and that are actually able to be launched: “Gagarine” by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh which was a part of Cannes 2020’s Official Choice and was a fantastic success, and “Reminiscence Field” by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? An acceleration of a shift that had already begun in our business and which might have taken a couple of extra years to occur with out the pandemic. On the upside, it’s forcing us to re-invent ourselves. On the draw back, many gained’t survive the method.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Co-producing makes you braver and permits you to take even larger creative dangers when it’s with daring and gifted producers like Maria Feldman (“False Flag”) and Eitan Mansuri (“When Heroes Fly”) with whom we had a blast on “No Man’s Land.” Now we have some very formidable initiatives with these worldwide companions but additionally a couple of others in Europe, the U.Ok. and U.S. which is able to hopefully come to life in 2021. They’re making our skilled life fairly thrilling proper now.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? Having to reinvent our mannequin and create a brand new dialogue with platforms to make them extra conscious of our eco-system and how a lot it must be nurtured and strengthened for their very own sake. And so far as we’re involved, we want to be a bit much less conservative and not be afraid to lose what we’ve got with a purpose to create what we don’t have.

PIERRE-ANTOINE CAPTON

Founder, Mediawan Group

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? Our present “C A Vous,” which is broadcast day-after-day on France’s public broadcaster and was one of many solely information journal reveals that saved taking pictures throughout lockdown. We noticed in the course of the pandemic that our rising viewers had excessive expectations to be effectively knowledgeable. I’ve hardly ever felt such a way of accountability as a producer!

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? In 2020, Mediawan celebrated its fifth birthday and roughly doubled in measurement and geographical footprint with the acquisition of Lagardère Studios and Good Temper. We’re now current in Spain, Netherlands, Finland and Senegal, along with France, Italy and Canada.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? The pandemic has put restrictions on taking pictures protocols and it has additionally accelerated pre-existing tendencies, specifically the demand for high content material and the sector’s consolidation. I feel we’re more and more going to see large gamers emerge, and these that can have survived the pandemic shall be extra agile and versatile than earlier than.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? In 2020, we shaped a partnership with Leonine in Germany, and we’ve began working on some very thrilling initiatives. I sit up for delivering some nice Franco-German content material with them!

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? 2021 needs to be a yr of main adjustments with the implementation of the AVMSD directive sooner than in lots of different European international locations. World platforms can have the identical funding obligations as the normal broadcasters, which suggests there shall be extra alternatives for French manufacturing and distribution corporations that may ship high quality content material. Nevertheless, we should stay cautious about how distribution rights are redefined as we wish to defend our creation eco-system.

PASCAL BRETON

CEO, Federation Leisure

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? Writing to journey in spirit and escape the lockdown. My spouse and I wrote a romantic travelogue in Italy which actually helped me to bear the 100 Zoom calls a day.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Regardless of the lockdown, I succeeded, together with my groups, to triple the variety of initiatives with accomplished scripts. This implies Federation can have two occasions extra reveals to provide in 2021 and 2022, notably for platforms.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? The affect will globally be very optimistic for TV scripted collection as a result of the market shall be thrice larger in Europe inside the subsequent 5 years as a result of platforms. The affect shall be extra nuanced relating to movie, half of which shall be straight financed by platforms.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Federation already works with all platforms in Europe. In 2021, I’d wish to launch 4 or 5 large reveals within the U.S. A number of collection that had been greenlit had been stopped as a result of pandemic. I’d additionally wish to open new outposts of Federation within the U.Ok. and in Germany, the place negotiations are ongoing.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? France is creating another mannequin [to the American one] the place we’ll see the emergence of six to eight giant European teams that can personal IP rights, together with conventional channels and large U.S. platforms. Europe is changing into extra and extra enticing as a result of its big expertise pool and is driving the rebirth of our business the place French teams like Federation shall be enjoying a key function.

MARC MISSONNIER

Producer, Lincoln TV & Moana Movies

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? I dove again into studying some classics with nice pleasure; one specifically, “Struggle and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy. On an expert standpoint, it was by creating a number of scripts, together with the adapatation of Vanessa Springora’s “Le Consentement,” which is being tailored and shall be directed by Vanessa Filho. I had produced, with Carole Lambert, Filho’s characteristic debut, “Gueule d’Ange” with Marion Cotillard.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? The creation of the affiliation Solidarité Cinéma, which helps all of the movie professionals who’ve been forgotten by authorities help. We raised greater than €220,000 ($270,545) in non-public funding from producers, unbiased distributors and monetary teams working with freelancers, and we distributed the funds throughout greater than 70 professionals. Seeing their reactions after they realized that solidarity might exist in our business was really rewarding.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? A reassessment of the central function that theaters had up till now, and the blurring of boundaries between cinema and audiovisual, which turns into extra porous than ever.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Nothing cheers me up greater than seeing how movies proceed to stir some ardour and fascination amongst younger generations, regardless of Instagram, Tik Tok, and others. So long as 20-year-olds will wish to inform tales for the massive display screen, will probably be my function to identify them and give them the means to precise themselves. That’s my problem for 2021.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? France is remodeling its movie financing and distribution mannequin for at the very least the subsequent 10 years. France has all the time been a pioneer by way of balancing out regulation and enterprise, and now it has the chance to use this balancing act with international platforms. The risk lies in a possible imbalance between regulation and freedom. However I’m assured.

JEAN LABADIE

Founder, Le Pacte

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? Studying books similar to “The Huge Sky” by A. B. Guthrie, “M l’enfant du siècle” by Antonio Scurati and “Le Roman de Tyll Ulespiegle” by Daniel Kehlmann.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Retaining religion in the way forward for theatrical releases.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? A diminution of the discharge of American movies in theaters.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Carrying on with nice administrators similar to these I work with, as a result of filmmakers are the way forward for theatrical.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? The best alternative could be the change in windowing together with the brand new guidelines of engagement for the platforms. The largest risk is the overly vital growth of U.S. platforms

ERIC ALTMAYER

Co-founder, Mandarin Manufacturing

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? The truth that we’ve been capable of proceed working in-person with our groups, particularly on set.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? To have shot two movies [Francois Ozon’s “Tout s’est bien passé” with Sophie Marceau; Stéphane et David Foenkinos’s “Fantasies”] and two collection [season two of “Mortel” and “Validé”] throughout this pandemic. And to have given our film “Summer time of 85” by Ozon an actual shot in theaters between two lockdowns.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? The pandemic has accelerated the continuing transition in how movies are exploited, from theatrical to streaming platforms. Artistically, financially and culturally, it adjustments the whole lot.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? With the most effective folks in every subject!

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? The platforms have given collection international audiences and have created new alternatives for fiction creators like us, together with overseas. The largest risk is the shutdown of theaters.

SYDNEY GALLONDE

CEO, Make It Occur Studio

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? For the reason that pandemic started, the feeling of time passing has develop into much more pleasurable. For the primary time, life gave us time to create. Having time for artistic work has given our business an opportunity to reinvent ourselves and get by means of the pandemic.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Regardless of this international disaster and the social distancing in place in every nation, we had been capable of kind partnerships with three of the biggest public broadcasters in Europe, in addition to MGM. The upcoming collection adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s bestselling novel “The Reunion” with MGM Studio and France Televisions is my biggest achievement this yr.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? Now we have discovered how one can be extra environment friendly and pragmatic as a result of pandemic. Due to the danger of manufacturing shutdowns, broadcasters, brokers, writers and producers have discovered to be extra environment friendly and work in a streamlined manufacturing course of.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? Streaming newcomers are my goal companions for 2021. For unbiased producers like me who’ve the ambition to make premium drama collection that journey, they’re solely two methods: both construct a European or worldwide co-production or work with streamers. One various is extra time-consuming than the opposite.

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? France has a a lot increased profile as we speak than it used to, and that creates each alternatives and threats. Beforehand, all producers in France might entry expertise, IP and rights in the event that they had been artistic and passionate sufficient. However now, for French producers and broadcasters aiming to safe native expertise who’re being chased by U.S. streamers and studios, it’s changing into an epic combat within the vein of David and Goliath.

JOCELYN BOUYSSY

Director, CGR Cinemas

What’s the single factor — materials or in any other case — getting you thru the pandemic? A ardour for cinema and an timeless religion on this business are my skilled leitmotifs, however when the whole lot falls aside, our households and pals are the true pillars…If I’ve to quote just one factor, it’s the love of my son. He helps me trip by means of all of the difficulties.

What was your biggest achievement in 2020? Our ICE theaters [featuring a popular premium large format launched by CGR] have thrived. Contemplating the well being restrictions, we will say that it’s a fantastic achievement. “Tenet” for occasion performed within the ICE Immersive format and introduced us distinctive B.O. outcomes. We’ve additionally bought the approval to play the subsequent James Bond movie on this format. Between March and September 2020, VOX Cinemas, the Center Japanese chain, opened two new ICE screens in Saudi Arabia which had been additionally very profitable.

What do you suppose would be the long-term affect of the pandemic on our business? Consumption habits have developed as a result of pandemic and have accelerated the rise of platforms however the success of films in theaters earlier than the second lockdown underscored the significance of moviegoing for all ages. French persons are avid moviegoers; they love the collective expertise and really feel the emotion that watching a movie collectively on an enormous display screen brings out.

Who would you wish to collaborate or do enterprise with in 2021 and why? I’d say with none hesitation, James Cameron. Signing a pact with James Cameron and Walt Disney for the discharge of “Avatar 2” in ICE Immersive in 2022 would would mark a milestone for our group. In 2021, we’ve got a number of main releases arising within the ICE Immersive format, notably Warners’ “Marvel Girl 1984” Common’s “No Time to Die” and Paramount’s “High Gun – Maverick.”

What’s the best space of alternative for France in 2021? What’s the most important risk? The pandemic has pushed U.S. studios to take choices which might be damaging releases’ windowing. They’d experimented earlier than however they’ve now formally made the change as a result of rising presence of platforms and the truth that cinemas have been closed for nearly a yr within the high two U.S. markets — Los Angeles and New York. However in these darkish occasions, our native movies bought the chance to shine and helped France develop into the European nation that suffered least from the drop in admissions. Going ahead we’ll intention to take care of the required stability between Hollywood films and unbiased native productions.