10 GB of VRAM, ray tracing and DLSS at a historical minimum in PcComponentes

In recent weeks we have been witnessing a general decline in the prices of graphics cards. Although they are still above what we would like, they are closer than ever to their recommended sale prices. Nevertheless, if we want to get hold of high-end models, the outlay is still importantso if we are looking for the best performance on the market we will have to scratch our pockets.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G Graphics Card (REV2.0), 3 WINDFORCE fans, LHR, 10GB 320bit GDDR6X, GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD REV2.0 video card

Now, however, we scratch it a little less thanks to the offer that this Gigabyte RTX 3080 stars in PcComponentes. With a usual price that exceeds 1,000 euros, it is currently reduced to 899.89 euros in said store. Which also means reaching its historical minimum price and an excellent opportunity to take it home If we don’t want to wait any longer.





Specifically, it is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X. A graphics card that stands out for offering great performance, one of the greatest of the current generation, allowing us to play whatever we want in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second. Even at resolutions like 1440p and 4K.

This particular build comes with three fans to keep high temperatures at bay during long gaming sessions, especially now that summer is approaching. It has a great gaming design and a backplate that makes you gain in stability within our PC. Y Regarding its connections, it requires two 8-pin connectors for the power supply and it offers two HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a with which we will not have problems when using any television or gaming monitor.