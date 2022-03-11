10 gems from Drive to Survive 4, the Formula 1 series that catches everyone

Trailer for season 4 of Drive to Survive, the Netflix series dedicated to Formula 1

The wait is over and this Friday the fourth season of Drive to Survivethe series of Netflix on Formula 1. This fourth version is the one that generated the most expectation among the fans due to the hot fight for the title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, which was defined only in the last round of the championship, which had a lot of controversy and which is still being talked about. These are some gems from the reality show about the Máxima in 2021.

The series had a great acceptance since its original premiere in 2019, because it showed all the inner life of the protagonists. He uncovered the conflicts that exist in the teams due to the orders given to their pilots and the strongest testimonies after an incident, something that is not shown in the official broadcast.

This generated that many people who do not like motorsports become interested in the sport and get to know the characters. As of the second season, the drivers and team managers of Mercedes and Ferrari were incorporated, which were the icing on the cake of the series, which is a great success and can now be enjoyed on the streaming platform. In the third year it reached number 1 worldwide on Netflix for the first time.

The official poster for Drive To Survive on Netflix (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

The focus of this fourth season is on the high-voltage fights between Hamilton and Verstappen, who had several clashes on the track such as their touches in Great Britain, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the controversial definition in which the Englishman won the race in Abu Dhabi, but was overtaken in the finish by the Dutchman, who benefited from Race Director Michael Masi’s decision to let him overtake the stragglers. As Max was on new tyres, he soon overtook Lewis.

Of its ten chapters in the fourth season, these are the pearls that could be captured and in which Hamilton had strong testimonies:

1. Absence of the champion. Verstappen explained why he did not participate: “I understand that it must be done to increase popularity in the United States, but from my side as a driver I do not like to be part of it,” the agency said in an interview. Associated Press (AP).

“They faked some rivalries that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be a part of it and I didn’t do any more interviews after that because then there’s nothing you can show. I’m not really a dramatic show person, I just want the facts and real things to happen,” she said.

Another pearl: “No, that was not good,” they told Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, who responded with that gesture (TV capture)

2. Hamilton, feroz con Verstappen. Before the premiere, some rich details were leaked, such as Hamilton’s controversial phrases about Verstappen: “I think Max is aggressive as hell and, most of the time, he takes him to the limit and beyond. I have raced against many drivers. There’s always thugs, but that’s not how I operate. I just try to beat them on the track.”

3. The confession. Another moment of Hamilton’s confessions was when he talks with Toto Wolff about what his beginner’s mistake at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where the Englishman tried to overtake Sergio “Checo” Pérez, but before turning the first corner he went on and ended up in last place.

4. Fear of COVID-19. Hamilton’s attention is also drawn to his talks about his fear of getting COVID-19 again (had it at the end of 2020). Surely that’s the kind of information that only I know can see in the series. In this fourth season, the Sevenfold opened up a lot with his testimonies.

Lewis Hamilton had a lot of participation in the fourth season (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

5. Little Ferrari. The Scuderia is only seen in the two episodes starring McLaren. As happened in the third season with the rivalry between Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, it seems that they are trying to create a forced rivalry between Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, which did not actually happen and in fact the two McLaren teammates were very cool during the season. Two others who hardly feature are heavyweights and world champions, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

6. Mazepin Menace. The place RaceFans anticipated that it appears Dmitry Mazepinthreatening the team leader Hass, Guenther Steiner, that if he did not exchange the chassis of Mick Schumacher to Nikita’s car, he would withdraw financial support from Haas. The Russian tycoon was the main sponsor of the American team, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine generated a lot of pressure in various fields and the sport was not excluded, which forced the removal of the logos of the Uralkali firm, the fertilizer company of Mazepin father , and that is why his son had to drop out for this year.

7. Lack of a profile. Every year the series dedicated a chapter to telling the behind-the-scenes of a pilot. How is his life in private, what does he do when there are no races, what are his secrets and even some vice. But on this occasion that possibility was not taken advantage of as was done with Ricciardo in 2020, whose victory in Italy 2021 was not covered as it should. A pity considering the rich character that is the Australian who has a smile drawn on his face.

Nikita Mazepin’s father threatened Haas team boss if they didn’t swap chassis with Mick Schumacher’s

8. Lucha Ocon-Tsunoda. Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, debuting in 2021, is seen at his best in an episode that he shares with Esteban Ocon. It is a particular duel, which was related from a distance by the fight between Alpine and Alpha Tauri for fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship. In that chapter, Ocon’s triumph in Hungary is told and shown very fully.

9. Horner gesture. Someone says to the Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, “no, that was not good”, because of some strategy taken by his team. The English team-manager’s response was lapidary (see TV capture).

10. Toto, lapidary. Finally, someone who started watching it and has already thrown darts at it is the head and shareholder of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, who also criticized the Netflix docuseries in statements with Irish Independent: “I’m watching this, episode one, episode two, and I hate it”.

“It’s scary how much we let them in. You hate seeing yourself there. They create a twist to the narrative. They put together scenes that didn’t happen. I guess you would say as an insider, well that’s different from how it was. But we are creating entertainment, and that is a new dimension of entertainment”, concluded the team-manager.

