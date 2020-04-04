10 Good Movies On Disney+ (That Aren’t Frozen 2) To Watch With Your Kids

The Princess And The Frog (2009)

Lengthy earlier than my spouse and I had kids (truly earlier than we had been even married), she launched me to The Princess And The Frog, Disney’s 2009 reimagining of the basic Brothers Grimm story The Frog Prince. From that first viewing, I used to be transfixed by the attractive imagery, partaking story, and people well-crafted songs. And whereas the Anika Noni Rose’s efficiency as Tiana, and Burno Campos’ tackle Prince Naveen had been nice, it is Keith David’s spin because the villainous Dr. Facilier that steals the present. I imply, who does not love “Pals On The Different Facet” and all its demented magic. With components of a basic love story, voodoo, and good Louisiana tradition, The Princess And The Frog is a crowd pleaser for the entire household.

