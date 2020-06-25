10 Great Independent Movies Written By A Person Of Color

Monsoon Wedding ceremony (Sabrina Dhawan)

Monsoon Wedding ceremony follows two completely different households as they put together to unite by way of the organized marriage of Aditi (Vasundhara Das) and Hemant Rai (Parvin Dabas). Main as much as the marriage, there are numerous romantic entanglements and secrets and techniques getting ready to being uncovered, together with Aditi’s affair together with her married boss.

Sabrina Dhawan’s screenwriting credit embrace almost a dozen movies, together with her most up-to-date film, Rangoon, which is a movie set throughout World Conflict II, and a few Bollywood stunt lady, who is predicated on actual life Bollywood stunt lady Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia.