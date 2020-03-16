10 Hilarious Stand-Up Comedy Specials To Stream If You’re Missing Live Comedy

Over the course of his profession, Mulaney has discovered himself go from struggling slapstick comedian to a author on the most popular comedy present (SNL) after which again to the comedy world, the place he is grow to be one of many greatest names within the enterprise because of his model of semi-autobiographical, self-deprecating humor. That is finest proven in his Emmy Award-winning particular, John Mulaney: Child Beautiful At Radio Metropolis, the place Mulaney goes from sharing the story of when Mick Jagger advised him he wasn’t humorous to evaluating a sure president to a horse in a hospital. Stream it on Netflix.