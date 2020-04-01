10 Iconic NBA Playoff Games To Rewatch On NBA League Pass

Could 20, 2001: Philadelphia 76ers Vs. Toronto Raptors

By the point the 2000-2001 season rolled round, Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers was one of many hottest, and most controversial, gamers within the NBA. He was on the duvet of magazines and video video games, and made nightly appearances in spotlight reels on each sports activities channel. Love or hate him, Iverson was on hearth. Iverson and the 76ers would make all of it the way in which to the finals that 12 months, however the staff was given a run for its cash towards Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors within the Japanese Convention Semifinals.