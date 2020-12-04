10 Idols Who Would Make The Best Horror Film Watching Buddies

Horror motion pictures have many issues in widespread: spooky storylines, suspense, jumpscares, plot twists, sinister music, imminent demise… Watching these varieties of flicks alone will not be the perfect resolution at occasions, therefore why having firm is just about most popular. Now, the perfect particular person to get pleasure from watching these thrillers with is a scaredy-cat who doesn’t shrink back from screaming their lungs out on the most intense scenes, which makes the whole expertise all of the extra entertaining!

Does this ring any bells? Many idols completely match this profile, and so they have been by way of sufficient pranks that show their degree of worry is to not mess with. Listed below are some simply terrified idols who would make it tremendous enjoyable to watch horror movies collectively!

1. WINNER’s Music Mino

Whereas Music Mino is a fierce rapper on stage, that ferocity dissipates when he’s put in scary conditions. Typically, all it takes is a small stunt to catch him off guard and get him all startled and panicky: enter jumpscares.

2. TWICE’s Momo

Momo just isn’t solely the perfect candidate to look at horror motion pictures with, however she additionally makes for a neat prank sufferer. Bonus: even when she’s scared to the bone, she’s going to nonetheless exhibit her cuteness.

3. GOT7’s Jackson

Everyone agrees that Jackson is a dwelling meme, so you may think about how enjoyable his reactions can be in a scary setting. Maybe you may invite him to look at an insect-based thriller? I guess it’ll give him chills!

4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

One other idol who’s a savage performer however a young soul with regards to spooky conditions is Jennie. Her fright degree could be very excessive as she may find yourself crying if the watch will get an excessive amount of to deal with, so don’t count on her to have the ability to cope with straight-up terror!

5. MONSTA X’s Joohoney

Severely, what’s it with rappers who scare simple? Joohoney will be in the midst of a fiery rap battle and he may simply lose it if one thing or somebody sneaks up behind him. He’s in all probability the perfect match to look at serial killer motion pictures with!

6. Pink Velvet’s Irene

Irene is your go-to watching buddy for every thing horror, if just for her golden facial expressions. Plus, plainly actually something can set her off, so go loopy along with your horror theme selection!

(*10*)

7. BTS’s Jin

While you search for scared Jin GIFs, the outcomes are merely mind-blowing. Jin is the MVP you want in your horror binge watching, leisure assured. He affords many types: loud screams, sudden jumpiness, and essentially the most meme-able faces.

8. EXID’s Hani

Jin’s greatest competitors is none aside from Hani. Her flamboyant spirit goes all the way in which, together with when she’s taken unexpectedly, pranked, or straight-up shaky. Most significantly, she’s very vocal about her being afraid and you’ll hear about it all through the whole film.

9. EXO’s Chanyeol

Chanyeol is often very calm, so it might strike you as odd that he would deliver enjoyable reactions to a horror film evening… however have you ever seen him react to a stage impact? Belief me, the extra it occurs, the funnier it will get. Acquired any recommendations for horror motion pictures with explosions?

10. Kang Daniel

Given how he reacts to each doable bug on planet Earth, Daniel will be categorised as somebody who may simply be scared by his personal shadow. It appears like haunting tales can be a very good begin so that you can tease him a bit!

Which idol would you need as your horror movie watching buddy? Tell us within the feedback under.

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.