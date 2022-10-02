10 incredible facts behind “Blonde”, the Netflix movie

BLONDE is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe.

Just two days after its premiere in the giant of the “N”, Blonde entered the Top 100 ranking of the best films so far in 2022, occupying the #30 position so far, according to FilmAffinity. The biographical production of the great star of the 50s and 60s, Marilyn Monroe, It has become a trend in the world of streaming, generating criticism of all kinds -Good, regular, bad and excellent-. Even its protagonist, the Cuban Anne of Arms He has come out to talk about her. Next, we update you on curious facts that you did not know about the development of this great production.

“Based on the bestseller by the five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the 1950s and 1960s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture”; write down its synopsis on Netflix.

Curious facts about the production of “Blonde”. (Netflix Twitter)

1. Director Andrew Dominik -Australian filmmaker- worked more than 10 years to make this film.

Andrew Dominik and Ana de Armas behind the scenes of “Blonde”.(Twitter/Netflix)

2. Nick Cave y Warren Ellis They were in charge of the music of the film. Both are musicians, actors, writers and more, recognized figures of Australian origin.

3. to transform the Well in Marilyn prosthetics were not used. Everything was based on pure makeup.

Behind the cameras of “Blonde”. (Twitter/Netflix)

4. Julianne Nicholson -who plays Marilyn’s mother- was a mega fan of Monroe. This actress has been part of biographical productions such as Yo, Tonya (2017).

Julianne Nicholson portrays Norma Jeane’s mother. (Twitter/Netflix)

5. The film is based on the fictional novel of the same name, written by Joyce Carol Oatespublished in 2000. It’s over 700 pages long!

6. To get into character, Well received a copy of the production “bible” created by the director. 750 pages of images with references to Marilyn’s real life.

Ana Celia de Armas Caso, better known as Ana de Armas, is a Cuban-Spanish actress, currently 34 years old. (Twitter/Netflix)

7. The magazines and newspapers were recreated with everything and the printed articles inside, so that the entire cast could really live each era.

Printed images of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. (Twitter/Netflix)

8. The models, color and number plates of the cars in the movie are identical to those Marilyn had.

Ana de Armas recreating Marilyn in one of her vehicles. (Twitter/Netflix)

9. The apartment that appears in the film is the same in which Marilyn and her mother lived.

Scene of Norma Jeane as a child, at home with her mother. (Twitter/Netflix)

10. Anne of Arms referred to Blonde in an interview and this is what he said: “I think the mistake and what I consider exploitation of the image of Marilyn is to continue romanticizing or giving that idyllic idea to the life of a person who suffered so much, and not showing the other side . You cannot forget how this person’s life ended, the tragedy that happened; And that’s not about having such a wonderful life. So, you have to tell the other side of the story.”

Blonde – Teaser #1 – Netflix

Blonde Is available in Netflix from September 28, 2022. Run to see it!

