10 K-Drama Stars Who Got Their Start As Child Actors

The fantastic thing about Okay-dramas is available in many layers, and a kind of layers is represented by youngster actors. Whether or not they have their very own unbiased roles or are portraying younger variations of grownup characters, a few of these younger abilities have grown up in entrance of our eyes to develop into stars who’ve earned their very own lead grownup roles.

Listed below are some former youngster actors we’ve seen thrive as Okay-drama stars.

1. Yoo Seung Ho

Yoo Seung Ho’s first look as a baby actor was at age seven within the Okay-drama “Daddy Fish” again in 2000. His first movie position was in “The Approach Dwelling,” the place he performed a spoiled metropolis boy named Sang Woo, who’s left by his not too long ago jobless mom along with his mute grandmother within the countryside in the course of the summer season. Entitled and smug at first, the kid later learns to worth each his grandmother and the nation life. Yoo Seung Ho’s performing is spot on as he completely was in a position to showcase a variety and depth of feelings, from anger and unhappiness to pleasure and kindness. Naturally, this character made him well-known in a single day and earned him the title of “The Nation’s Little Brother.”

Since then, Yoo Seung Ho has had roles in lots of notable works corresponding to “The Nice Queen Seondeok,” “Bear in mind,” “I Am Not A Robotic,” “My Unusual Hero,” and most not too long ago “Memorist,” which he says helped him depart his youngster actor picture behind him.

Catch the primary episode of “Memorist”:

2. Lee Se Younger

One other “Memorist” actor is Lee Se Younger, who first appeared on display at age 4 in a 1997 Okay-drama titled “The Brothers’ River.” But, certainly one of her most well-known childhood roles is in “Pretty Rivals,” the place she starred as Go Mi Nam, an elementary faculty pupil with an perspective that rivals her instructor for the love of a male instructor who not too long ago joined the varsity. Her portrayal of a daring and unapologetic character was undoubtedly spectacular to observe, additional highlighting her pure performing expertise.

In 2016, she rose to fame together with her position in “The Gents Of Wolgyesu Tailor Store,” for which she acquired optimistic evaluations in addition to the Greatest New Actress award on the Baeksang Arts Awards within the tv class. She has since starred in lots of Okay-dramas, corresponding to “Hwayugi” alongside Lee Seung Gi, “Physician John” alongside Ji Sung, and “How Are You Bread” alongside EXO’s Suho.

Catch the primary episode of “Physician John”:

3. Moon Ga Younger

Moon Ga Younger made her performing debut within the horror movie “To Sir, With Love” again in 2006. She landed her first main position as a young person within the 2014 romance/thriller drama “Mimi” with TVXQ’s Changmin as Min Woo. Her character Mimi is a fragile and energetic woman with wonderful hair-dressing abilities who is mysteriously linked to an amnesiac named Min Woo. Moon Ga Younger managed to vividly painting a bubbly and shy character all through the four-episode drama, displaying a palpable sense of maturity in her performing.

She can be identified for being solid as the feminine protagonist within the 2015 net drama “EXO Subsequent Door,” alongside the EXO members. Since then, she has performed many supporting roles, a few of which have been in “Heartstrings” and “Mirror of the Witch.” She later starred in “Tempted,” “Welcome to Waikiki S2,” and most not too long ago in “Discover Me In Your Reminiscence.”

Catch the primary episode of “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence”:

4. Nam Ji Hyun

Nam Ji Hyun launched her profession at seven years outdated with the 2004 movie “Say You Love Me.” One among her most distinctive roles as a baby actress is that of younger Deokman in “Queen Seondeok.” One glimpse at Nam Ji Hyun on this drama is sufficient to know simply how proficient she is. Spontaneous, loud, playful, and chaotic, her performing really left an impression and added to the depth of the story.

She appeared in lots of dramas till she had her breakthrough with “Buying King Louie” alongside Website positioning In Guk. She later labored with Ji Chang Wook in “Suspicious Companion” in addition to Do Kyung Soo in “100 Days My Prince.” Her newest work as of 2020 is “365: Repeat The Yr,” the place she performs a perfectionist webtoon artist.

Catch the primary episode of “365: Repeat The Yr”:

5. Ryu Deok Hwan

Ryu Deok Hwan has had an extended and rewarding profession. One among his earliest and longest performed roles was as Quickly Gil within the 1996 drama “Lifetime In The Nation.” In 2006, his breakout position in “Like A Virgin” earned him important acclaim as he performed Oh Dong Ku, an ungainly transgender teenage woman who joins the Korean wrestling workforce in hopes of successful the match money prize to avoid wasting up for her intercourse reassignment surgical procedure. Taking up a daring position within the early 2000s should have been fairly difficult for Ryu Deok Hwan, who delivered with out fail. The evolution of the character’s traits from awkwardness to assertiveness is tangible all through the film.

Later, his versatility in performing confirmed via his numerous works, corresponding to “My Son,” “Our City,” “Non-public Eye,” and “God’s Quiz.” He not too long ago starred in “No person Is aware of” alongside veteran actress Kim Website positioning Hyung.

Catch the primary episode of “No person Is aware of”:

6. Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung is well probably the most well-known youngster actresses of her technology. Debuting at 5 years outdated, her first drama was “Freezing Level” as Choi Eun Yi. She participated in a panoply of movies and collection corresponding to “Iljimae” in 2008, for which she acquired her first performing award as Greatest Child Actress. Different works embody “Dong Yi,” “Flames Of Want,” and “Grudge: The Revolt Of Gumiho,” all of which have been launched in 2010. The latter marks Yoo Jung’s first main position, versus her earlier ones the place she performed the youthful counterparts of the feminine leads. Starring as Yeon Yi, she confirmed an unimaginable efficiency of turning into one together with her position.

Her first grownup main position was in “Love In The Moonlight” alongside Park Bo Gum, for which she received the Excellence Award on the 30th KBS Drama Awards. She landed one other starring position with Cha Tae Hyun in “As a result of I Love You,” and her newest work thus far is “Clear With Ardour For Now.” Her future drama “Backstreet Rookie” alongside co-star Ji Chang Wook can be airing someday in June.

Catch the primary episode of “Clear With Ardour For Now”:

7. Moon Geun Younger

Moon Geun Younger kickstarted her performing profession at age 12 when she starred because the youthful counterpart of Tune Hye Kyo‘s character in “Autumn In My Coronary heart,” for which she received the Greatest Younger Actress award on the 2000 KBS Drama Awards. Many profitable roles adopted till she landed one other main position via the 2003 horror movie “A Story Of Two Sisters.” One among her different notable roles within the movie class is the 2004 film “My Little Bride,” the place she performs a highschool woman who’s compelled to marry the grandson of her grandfather’s greatest pal to honor a pact they made in the course of the Korean Warfare. Her portrayal of a flustered and cussed teenager was as persuasive because it was endearing. Her shift between innocence and revolt formed her character to be completely relatable. This position earned her the label of “The Nation’s Little Sister.”

In 2008, she received a Daesang on the SBS Drama Awards for her position in “Painter Of The Wind,” making her the youngest recipient of the Grand Prize. Her different drama works embody “Cinderella’s Sister,” “Cheongdam-Dong Alice,” “Goddess Of Hearth,” and “The Village: Achiara’s Secret.”

Catch the primary episode of “The Village: Achiara’s Secret”:

8. Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun’s profession started in 2006 together with her supporting position in “Ten Minute Minor,” however she rose to stardom due to her position because the youthful counterpart of a villain within the 2012 drama “The Moon Embracing the Solar.” She put a practical spin on her character and flawlessly portrayed her intentions. The drama was successful and Kim So Hyun was labeled “The Nation’s Little Sister.” In a while, she participated in lots of fashionable dramas corresponding to “Rooftop Prince” and “I Miss You,” for which the Korean press dubbed her because the “Queen of Child Actors.” This title exhibits that Kim So Hyun nailed each position she performed as a younger actress, and her versatile filmography resides proof of it.

A few of her different works embody “Who Are You: College 2015” and “Carry It On, Ghost,” with “The Story of Nokdu” being her final thus far.

Catch the primary episode of “The Story Of Nokdu”:

9. Lee Hyun Woo

Lee Hyun Woo made his performing debut with “Oolla Boolla Blue-jjang” again in 2004 and has taken on many historic roles since then, specifically in “The Legend,” “King Sejong The Nice,” and “The Nice Queen Seondok.” His breakthrough occurred due to his position within the manga-based 2012 drama “To The Lovely You.” Whereas its home efficiency was comparatively weak, this drama shot Lee Hyun Woo to stardom in different Asian nations, thus having his title driving the Korean wave. One other position that constructed his legacy is his main position within the action-comedy hit movie “Secretly Tremendously,” the place he performed the character of a North Korean spy disguising as a highschool pupil. This film was an enormous industrial success and his stellar efficiency additional helped construct his performing profession.

Different works Lee Hyun Woo starred in embody “Northern Restrict Line,” “The Scholar Who Walks The Evening,” “Moorim College,” and “The Liar And His Lover.”

Catch the primary episode of “The Liar And His Lover”:

10. Yeo Jin Goo

One other actor labeled “The Nation’s Little Brother” is Yeo Jin Goo, whose profession began at age eight with the movie “Unhappy Film.” He took on youthful counterparts of many lead roles for a panoply of dramas corresponding to “The Moon Embracing The Solar” and “I Miss You,” which contributed to his reputation as a baby actor. In reality, these two dramas earned him the title of Greatest Younger Actor on the 2012 MBC Drama Awards, which additional highlights his simple expertise from a younger age.

Yeo Jin Goo’s filmography continued to develop with dramas like “Orange Marmalade,” “Jackpot,” “Absolute Boyfriend,” and his critically-acclaimed newest work “Lodge Del Luna.”

Catch the primary episode of “Lodge Del Luna”:

Which actor is your favourite from the record above? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan energetic dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.