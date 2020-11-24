10 K-Dramas That Marked Actors’ Return From The Military

When it comes time for an actor to enlist within the army, followers are inclined to convey quite a lot of responses. Generally it’s disappointment, disappointment, sorrow, and even delight that their favourite actor is serving their nation. On the time of enlistment, it would seem to be you’ll by no means see them once more, however the reality is, time does go and actors do return from the army, desperate to tackle new tasks. Listed below are 10 actors and the Okay-dramas that marked their return from the army.

Observe: Listing is in no explicit order!

1. “The King: Everlasting Monarch” – Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho started his army service journey on the top of his profession on Might 12, 2017. “The Legend of the Blue Sea” was his final challenge earlier than enlisting. He was launched on April 25, 2019. Shortly after, it was introduced that Lee Min Ho had agreed to star in Kim Eun Sook’s new fantasy Okay-drama, “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” This marked Lee Min Ho’s second challenge with Kim Eun Sook.

In “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” Lee Min Ho stars as Lee Gon, the chief of a parallel world the place a nation like Korea additionally exists. He tries to discover a mysterious woman named Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) who he believes he’s destined to be with. After he unintentionally runs into the parallel world whereas driving his horse within the forest, he meets Jung Tae Eul. The two embark on a passionate romance that’s always examined as they’re torn between time and house.

2. “Hwayugi” – Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung Gi was additionally on the prime of his profession when he enlisted, internet hosting selection exhibits, starring in Okay-dramas, and persevering with to launch songs. He enlisted within the army on February 1, 2016 and was launched on October 31, 2017. Throughout his time within the army, Lee Seung Gi obtained an excessive amount of reward as he was even appointed as a member of the particular forces. After being discharged, his first challenge was the lead position within the Hong Sisters’ tvN drama “Hwayugi.”

Watch Lee Seung Gi’s return to dramaworld in “Hwayugi”:

Watch Now

3. “Descendants of the Solar” – Music Joong Ki

Music Joong Ki enlisted within the army on August 27, 2013 whereas he was fairly fashionable because of starring within the hit melodrama “The Harmless Man” and the movie “A Werewolf Boy.” He had additionally gained quite a lot of recognition being within the hit selection collection “Working Man,” so followers have been clearly torn when it was time for him to go to the military.

He was discharged from the army on Might twenty sixth, 2015 and went straight into filming for Kim Eun Sook’s subsequent extremely anticipated challenge on the time, “Descendants of the Solar.”

Music Joong Ki was provided the position of Yoo Shi Jin whereas he was nonetheless within the army. It didn’t take a lot time for him to just accept the provide. As a result of he was proper out of the army, it was straightforward for him to get into the position of the captain. Specifically, the lingo that his character had to make use of is explicit to those that are athletes or within the army. Music Joong Ki stated that it was like he had by no means left the army and the transition to the position was clean.

Begin watching “Descendants of the Solar”:

Watch Now

4. “Alice” – Joo Gained

(*10*)

Joo Gained started his army service on Might 16, 2017, proper after his drama “My Sassy Woman” was accomplished. He was discharged on February 5, 2019. The first challenge he took on was the lead position in SBS’s sci-fi drama “Alice” alongside Kim Hee Solar.

Joo Gained’s character Park Jin Gyum is a detective who doesn’t let his feelings get in the best way of his line of labor. Whereas engaged on a case, he sees that there are people who find themselves time touring from the longer term. He meets Tae Yi (Kim Hee Solar) who’s from the longer term and the 2 understand their assembly is destiny.

Watch the primary episode of “Alice”:

Watch Now

5. “Personal Lives” – Go Kyung Pyo

Go Kyung Pyo enlisted within the army on Might 21, 2018 and was discharged on January 15, 2020. Go Kyung Pyo had a gentle rise to fame earlier than enlisting within the military, particularly with tasks like “Reply 1988,” “Jealousy Incarnate,” and “Chicago Typewriter.” His absence within the leisure trade was noticeable.

When Go Kyung Pyo introduced that he had accepted the position of Lee Jeong Hwan in JTBC’s “Personal Lives” alongside Seohyun, it was thrilling to have him again. “Personal Lives” is about Lee Jeong Hwan (Go Kyung Pyo), a group supervisor of an enormous firm. Though it appears to be like like he leads a standard life, he hides a secret. He meets Cha Joo Eun (Seohyun) who regardless of her candy visuals, is a swindler. The two group as much as take down an enormous conglomerate.

6. “Mirror of the Witch” – Yoon Shi Yoon

Yoon Shi Yoon began his army service on April 28, 2014 and was discharged on January 27, 2016. He joined the Marines, which is uncommon for a celeb, as a result of he had a concern of water and needed to beat this concern. We will undoubtedly respect his bravery!

Yoon Shi Yoon bought proper into work as quickly as he left the military. He starred in “Mirror of the Witch” alongside Kim Sae Ron. Yoon Shi Yoon performs a scholar by the identify of Heo Jun who meets Yeon Hee (Kim Sae Ron), a princess who’s remoted from the Kingdom and is saved a secret because of a curse. Heo Jun tries to assist the princess return to her rightful place.

Begin watching “Mirror of the Witch”:

Watch Now

7. “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” – Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun enlisted within the army on October 23, 2017 following his position within the film “Actual.” He was discharged on July 1, 2019.

There was quite a lot of anticipation for Kim Soo Hyun to select his first drama challenge after being discharged from the army. The expectations have been even increased as he had not starred in a Okay-drama since his position in “The Producers.” Folks have been excited to listen to that Kim Soo Hyun could be starring in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and that his counterpart could be Search engine optimization Ye Ji.

8. “When the Camellia Blooms” – Kang Ha Neul

A lot to the disappointment of his followers, Kang Ha Neul enlisted within the military on September 11, 2017 and was discharged on Might 23, 2019. Though his enlistment was devastating, a few his films have been launched whereas he was within the army, which made it rather less painful. These films included the psychological thriller “Forgotten” and the fantasy film “I Have a Date with Spring.”

Discuss a robust comeback into dramaland! “When the Camellia Blooms” was Kang Ha Neul’s first drama after serving within the army, and with this position, he swept a number of awards together with Greatest Actor on the Baeksang Arts Awards and KBS Drama Awards. It was his first time getting both of those recognitions, so it was fairly the large deal for Kang Ha Neul!

9. “That Winter the Wind Blows” – Jo In Sung

Jo In Sung debuted in 2000, which makes him a veteran within the appearing trade. It didn’t take lengthy for him to rise to stardom, and each work he was part of was fairly profitable. Jo In Sung’s final challenge earlier than enlisting within the army on April 6, 2009 was the critically acclaimed movie “A Frozen Flower.”

Jo In Sung is thought to be very choosy in regards to the roles that he picks, so when he does decide a challenge, you possibly can belief that it is going to be good. When he was discharged from the army on Might 4th, 2011, it took him one other two years for him to resolve on a challenge. The drama he selected was “That Winter, The Wind Blows” the place he performed Oh Soo, the con-artist, alongside Music Hye Kyo.

Watch the primary episode under:

Watch Now

10. “Melting Me Softly” – Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook enlisted within the army on August 14, 2017. He was virtually working proper up till the day he went to the military. When he was discharged on April 27, 2019, he bought proper to work by accepting the position of Ma Dong Chan in “Melting Me Softly.” He’s continued to come back out with dramas since then and there appears to be no indicators of him slowing down!

Watch the primary episode now:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which of those returns have been you wanting ahead to most? Let me know within the feedback under!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Music Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the creator of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you comply with binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by means of her newest Korean crazes!

At present watching: “How Do You Play?,” “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” and “Begin-Up”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display