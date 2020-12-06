10 K-Dramas With Mythical Creatures We Wouldn’t Mind Hanging Out With

There’s one thing intrinsically magical about fantasy dramas, not solely as a result of they’re usually fairly epic in scale, but additionally as a result of they supply a type of escape from our personal usually much less thrilling day by day lives. On the heart of those fantasy dramas are the legendary creatures that draw inspiration from lores and mythologies all over the world.

Whereas a few of these beings will be quite terrifying, Ok-dramaland has launched us to extra audience-friendly variations over time — and since it’s Ok-dramas — these legendary creatures are naturally performed by very good trying actors and actresses. So if the purpose of those supernaturals is to bewitch us puny mortals, then contemplate us underneath their spell, as a result of even when our necks or livers are in danger, we wouldn’t thoughts attending to know them on a extra private degree.

So, get able to be acquainted with some legendary creatures by trying out these dramas under:

Aliens in “My Love From the Star”

One of many largest dramas of 2014, “My Love From the Star” stars Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon, an alien who came visiting Earth 400 years in the past however by accident acquired stranded right here. At some point, the well-known however flighty actress Chun Tune Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) strikes in subsequent door to him, and he unwittingly turns into entangled in her shenanigans, even turning into her supervisor at one level. He makes use of his huge array of powers — together with enhanced listening to, pace, and imaginative and prescient (and a really good-looking face) — to assist Tune Yi when she’s in hassle. And when the 2 ultimately fall in love, his skills give him an higher hand when he must say candy, candy phrases to her.

Watch “My Love From the Star” right here:

Watch Now

Virgin ghosts in “Oh My Ghostess”

Korean folklore ranks the cheonyeo gwishin (the virgin ghost) as one of the vital feared forms of ghosts. These ghosts come into existent when a feminine dies — you guessed it — a virgin, and are thus compelled to roam round in bitterness and anger. Whereas historically these ghosts are spiteful and most of the time hideous, Ok-dramaland has given them a makeover and turned them into extra rom-com applicable characters, comparable to in “Oh My Ghostess.”

Within the adorably fun-to-watch “Oh My Ghostess,” Na Bong Solar (Park Bo Younger) is a shy woman who out of the blue goes all out in seducing her boss, chef Kang Solar Woo (Jo Jung Suk), after she’s possessed by virgin ghost Shin Soo Ae (Kim Seul Gi). Now we’re not saying we’re hoping to be possessed by ghosts, however if we have been, and if they have been as nice a wing-woman as Soo Ae, and if it helped us land a man as nice as Solar Woo, then… I wouldn’t precisely say no, ?

Watch “Oh My Ghostess” right here:

Watch Now

Vampires in “Vampire Prosecutor” and “Scholar Who Walks the Evening”

Vampires have lengthy been part of mythologies all over the world, and whereas every tradition’s depiction of vampires could range (some even glimmer within the solar *cough*), they’re all just about in consensus that vampires are a bunch of handsome bloodsuckers. However as a result of homicide is mostly frowned upon, trendy works have additionally given vampires a conscience and have them use different sources of blood quite than straight from the (recent) vein.

The titular vampire in “Vampire Prosecutor” is one such non-murderous vampire. Yeon Jung Hoon performs Min Tae Yeon, a prosecutor who’s bitten and become a vampire when chasing down a suspect. Whereas he does come to phrases with what he’s turn into, he nonetheless opts to feed off of useless our bodies as a substitute. This even turns into a crime-solving instrument for him, as he’s in a position to study extra in regards to the sufferer from the style of their blood. This tremendous smooth, tremendous trendy drama reminds us why we will by no means get sufficient of them horny vampires. (And the universe is aware of we will’t get sufficient as a result of there’s a season two so that you can sink your enamel in!)

Watch “Vampire Prosecutor 2” right here:

Watch Now

For one thing a bit of extra conventional, Ok-dramaland gives “Scholar Who Walks The Evening,” the place a Joseon-era scholar is the one who’s become a vampire. However Kim Sung Yeol (Lee Joon Gi) isn’t simply any common vampire. No, he’s the one who’s accountable for preserving different vampires in line, and as such is allowed to stroll underneath the solar so long as he has his particular SPF-friendly gown. And he’s not the one memorable vampire right here. The antagonist — an historical vampire named Gwi (performed by Lee Soo Hyuk) — is so alluring, we simply discover ourselves falling underneath his spell and wishing that we might meet him (from a secure distance).

Watch “Scholar Who Walks the Evening” right here:

Watch Now

Mermaids in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” and “Surplus Princess”

Jun Ji Hyun lands herself once more on our listing, however this time as a beautiful mermaid. However not like the little red-haired mermaid that we’re all aware of, there are not any sea witches or buying and selling of legs concerned. As a substitute, we’ve a barely ditzy mermaid who delights us along with her (literal) fish-out-of-water antics.

We observe her on her journey as she searches her for her long-lost love, whom she ultimately finds in a really good-looking grifter (Lee Min Ho). That is one fantastically shot Ok-drama which makes every little thing really feel suitably fairytale-like, and takes us again to our extra harmless days of dreaming about mermaids. And actually, having Shim Cheong’s skills comparable to erasing recollections and turning tears into pearls can come in useful, sure?

Watch “The Legend of the Blue Sea” right here:

Watch Now

Earlier than “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” there was “Surplus Princess,” a narrative extra intently associated to the Hans Christian Anderson unique. Just like the OG little mermaid, the one right here (performed by Jo Bo Ah) too falls in love with a two-legged man, and she or he steals a potion from a witch so she will be able to turn into human. Nonetheless, she later learns that she solely has 100 days to seek out real love or else she’ll dissolve into bubbles and go “pop”! Now, be warned that that is fairly the campy drama, and although the tone does settle in after the primary few episodes, you should still discover yourselves wide-eyed each as soon as in awhile. However hey, you needed mermaids? You bought mermaids! (On the plus facet, there’s a painful-but-in-a-good-way Second Lead Syndrome, and it’s solely 10 episodes lengthy).

Watch “Surplus Princess” right here:

Watch Now

Goblins (and grim reapers) in “Goblin”

(*10*)

The dokkaebi, although translated into “goblin,” is kind of completely different from its western counterparts. Quite than being small in stature, malicious, and having a hankering for gold, Korean lore depicts them as having god-like skills. Certainly, our perceptions of goblins are turned on their heads as soon as we meet the goblin in, effectively, “Goblin.” And although Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) possesses supernatural skills comparable to telekinesis or management over the weather, it’s his dashing character and his capacity to like so deeply that made us fall for him.

And let’s not overlook Kim Shin’s bestest buddy, the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook) — a legendary being we’re prone to be extra aware of. There’s been fairly a number of portrayals of grim reapers in Ok-dramas over time, however none have been as lovable or have left an even bigger impression than “Kim Woo Bin.”

Watch “Goblin” right here:

Watch Now

9-tailed foxes in “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” and “Story of the 9-Tailed”

Gumihos, or the nine-tailed fox, are legendary creatures generally heard round East Asia. They usually tackle the type of stunning ladies who simply lure of their prey then feast on their livers. Although like vampires, the nice gumihos in Ok-dramaland steer away from this “stereotype” as a result of certainly we might all do with out a visible of our beloved hero or heroine consuming a bloody piece of liver. And within the bubbly rom-com “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” Shin Min Ah brings a lot coronary heart and human vulnerability (and adorableness) to her gumiho that it’s simple to seek out your self desirous to befriend her.

Watch “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” right here:

Watch Now

We see extra gumihos within the more moderen “Story of the 9-Tailed,” although this time they flip the script and have them take the type of males (although they’re simply as stunning). And within the case of Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), he’s extra highly effective than the typical gumiho as a result of he’s lived for over a thousand years and he’s additionally a former mountain spirit. These particular skills of his, which embrace tremendous pace, management over sure pure components, and quick therapeutic, all come in useful when defending the solely lady he’s liked in these one thousand plus years.

Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here:

Watch Now

Solar Wu Kong in “Hwayugi”

Solar Wu Kong is initially a personality from the Sixteenth-century Chinese language novel “Journey to the West,” and since then he’s made a major impression on popular culture, making appearances in Chinese language motion pictures and dramas, and even being the inspiration for the character of Son Goku of “Dragon Ball.” Just lately, Ok-drama tailored and informed their model of this odyssey, with Lee Seung Gi taking part in the mythological Solar Oh Gong. This model is simply as mischievous and shares most of the similar powers because the OG Solar Wu Kong, and so long as he isn’t making an attempt to eat you (, to amp up his powers), you’ll be sure you be entertained with him round.

Watch “Hwayugi” right here:

Watch Now

Belinda_C is amused by what number of actors seem twice on this brief listing. Can you discover all of them? Talk dramas, SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

At the moment watching: “Story of the 9-Tailed,” “The Spies Who Liked Me”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Lodge Del Luna”

Trying ahead to: “Metropolis Couple’s Means of Love” starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Gained