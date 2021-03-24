10 K-Pop Groups That Are A Cappella Pros

All of us love listening to our favourite idols showcase their vocals with out music, however there’s one thing notably particular about listening to a bunch carry out in full a cappella fashion, with members harmonizing by singing a number of voice elements collectively. Whereas many Ok-pop teams have launched acoustic variations of their tracks or sung with out music, surprisingly few have forayed into this sort of true, multi-part a cappella singing. We will’t assist however admire the musicality and pitch-perfect expertise of teams which have and hope that extra will begin to bless us with a cappella covers — and even work some a cappella into their title tracks (who doesn’t love the bridge from EXO’s “Tempo“?). However for now, the next 10 teams have proven us that they’re true a cappella execs!

1. MAMAMOO

There’s no higher method to begin than with the act whose literal group greeting is in a cappella! The MAMAMOO members are well-known for being vocal powerhouses with spectacular harmonizing expertise. They even launched an a cappella cowl of their 2015 hit “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” proving that their vocals are pleasant even with out accompaniment.

2. BTOB

One other group recognized for its vocals, BTOB’s members harmonize wherever they go! The group’s vocal line options among the most velvety easy voices in Ok-pop, and so they mix collectively gorgeously (particular shoutout to Hyunsik’s ultra-low bass of their Christmas medley beneath). Even the rappers can maintain their very own!

3. Lovelyz

Lovelyz is a vocal gem that continues to be massively underrated, particularly for the way extremely gifted the group is. Your coronary heart is assured to be warmed by their a cappella rendition of Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone” beneath, or of their very own single “That Day.” The members’ voices are clear, candy, and mesh collectively superbly!

4. PENTAGON

PENTAGON can also be no stranger to a cappella covers! Their a cappella tackle the famed “Frozen” observe “Into the Unknown” highlights simply how a lot vocal expertise is on this group, and a remix of their 2018 hit “Shine” begins off a cappella earlier than including instrumental and descending into chaotic enjoyable.

5. GFRIEND

GFRIEND has a number of robust vocalists, but all of them handle to sound nice in concord — plus, the women have a surprisingly spectacular vocal vary! Their a cappella cowl of Lenka’s “Every part At As soon as” is an particularly enjoyable hear, and we are able to solely hope they’ll launch a cappella variations of their very own music some day!

6. ONF

ONF is making waves with their newest single “Lovely Lovely,” which includes a distinctive a cappella bridge! However this group has dabbled in a cappella from its beginnings: they do a stunning rendition of NSYNC’s “This I Promise You” (regardless of MK’s coughing match!), and you’ll hear their reside a cappella from “Lovely Lovely” at 2:21 right here:

7. TVXQ

After all, this record wouldn’t be full with out the group that actually debuted as an a cappella/dance act. When TVXQ consisted of 5 members, the group launched quite a few a cappella covers and will simply showcase their harmonizing talents in reside performances as nicely. Now that’s expertise!

8. gugudan

Sadly, gugudan formally disbanded on the finish of 2020, however at the least we are able to nonetheless recognize these girls’ music! They proved to be a cappella queens, whether or not their harmonizing was impromptu, like this video of them singing “A part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” or for an official cowl, just like the remix of their 2018 single “The Boots.”

9. SPICA

One other woman group that disbanded too quickly, SPICA was recognized for being crammed with robust vocalists — so it’s no shock that this five-member group’s a cappella was impeccable. Take pleasure in a few of their inventive “cup” performances, and let’s pray we get a SPICA reunion someday!

10. 2AM

Talking of reunions, who wouldn’t like to see 2AM get collectively someday quickly? Recognized for his or her ballads, this second-generation Ok-pop group has the vocal chops to croon a cappella any time, anywhere. Take a look at a few of their unaccompanied singing beneath:

