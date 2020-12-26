10 K-Pop Idols Who Look Irresistibly Charming In A Beret

It’s no secret that berets are a staple for Okay-pop idols, with every one styling the traditional accent a tiny bit in another way in accordance with their private style. Listed below are some idols who look so gorgeous in a beret they simply may encourage you to strive incorporating one into your subsequent outfit!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jisoo in a beret? Sure please. Relying on the remainder of her match, she will be able to simply make a beret look fashionable and stylish or dainty and informal. The best way she styled a wool beret with a large, heat scarf for one in every of her airport style appears to be like has us feeling all heat and comfortable simply her.

NCT’s Doyoung

There’s one thing about Doyoung in a beret that feels delightfully romantic, as if he’s a fairytale prince come to brush NCTzens proper off their ft. This sense is simply additional enhanced when he has on a beret that ties within the again, its ribbon tails trailing calmly behind him.

EXO’s Xiumin

Xiumin at all times appears to be like oh so good-looking in a beret, whether or not it’s his army-issued one or one which’s match to be worn on stage. The placing houndstooth beret he wore throughout EXO-CBX’s “Blooming Days” period was an exceptionally nice decide, rounding out his outfit in a daring approach.

Apink’s Chorong

Contemplating how easy Chorong makes sporting a beret look, one has to surprise in the event that they weren’t made for her. She appears to be like particularly charming at any time when she dons a beret with cute pearlescent baubles or delicate lace detailing (the one beneath offers her a positively regal vibe).

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

It’s no shock that Hongjoong’s beret recreation is powerful, seeing as he’s a style king. Every thing about how he styled the beneath no-frills black beret, from the daring frames to the traditional trench coat, makes him appear to be a real mental we’d like to philosophize with over espresso.

TWICE’s Nayeon

Although it could be straightforward to think about berets as extra of a fall and winter piece, Nayeon followers know that she will be able to make a beret look nice year-round. Not solely that, however she isn’t afraid to additionally tie in attractive assertion earrings and colourful chokers to actually make the look hers.

BTS’s V

There’s little doubt that V, one other style king, appears to be like phenomenal in a beret irrespective of the colour or form. The look actually feels full at any time when he provides a shawl, although, making him seem to be a complicated Parisian artist moonlighting as a Okay-pop idol.

(*10*)

IU

IU can and has completed all of it with regards to berets, sporting nearly each type beneath the solar, together with one coated in twinkling sequins and one other that includes a vibrant leopard print. And we will’t overlook the fuzzy angora beret from her “Love, poem” tour, which regarded significantly pretty when paired along with her chunky sweater gown.

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok

It goes with out saying that Kim Woo Seok is the prince of berets, contemplating he gained an Idol Champ ballot final yr about which male idol berets go well with probably the most. Although it’s robust to say which type of beret appears to be like greatest on him, I do have a little bit of a tender spot for leather-based ones, as they offer him a touch of cool rebelliousness.

Oh My Lady’s YooA

YooA’s refined, elegant vibe makes berets an ideal match for her. I’m nonetheless not over the crocheted one she wore in the course of the 2019 No Smoking Competition, which was decidedly tender but edgy when paired along with her puffy-shouldered leather-based jacket. It gave off some main woman crush power.

Which Okay-pop idols do you like to see sporting a beret? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

seheee is a software program engineer by day and an avid Okay-pop live performance goer by evening. She additionally often makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).