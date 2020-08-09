10 K-Pop Idols Whose Classical Dance Backgrounds Make Them Beautiful Performers

Whereas most Okay-pop choreographies are primarily based in additional hip hop fashion dance than classical or ballet-type actions, there’s no denying {that a} basis in classical dance lends a particular grace and energy to motion that you simply’re hard-pressed to search out anyplace else — and these 10 idols reside proof! Their classical coaching makes them completely eye-catching on stage, and there’s simply one thing particular about the way in which they execute choreographies with fluidity and precision. In no specific order, listed here are 10 idols whose classical coaching has undoubtedly paid off.

1. APRIL’s Rachel

Rachel was added to APRIL’s lineup slightly after the group’s debut, and her unbelievable dance abilities have been undoubtedly an excellent addition to this proficient group of women! She was skilled in ballet all all through her childhood and was so lauded for her skills that she even gained dance competitions. The video above could also be brief, nevertheless it’s only a style of what she will do in the case of her classical dance capabilities!

2. NCT/WayV’s WinWin

It’s fairly well-known amongst NCTzens and WayZenNis that WinWin was skilled for a few years on the elite and unique Beijing Dance Academy in classical Chinese language dance earlier than he moved to South Korea to pursue his desires of turning into a Okay-pop idol, however in case you didn’t know — the video actually speaks for itself! WinWin’s attractive type and sleek actions are just about an immediate standout to anybody with an eye fixed for dance.

3. Lovelyz’s Yein

She would be the youngest in Lovelyz, however Yein’s dance abilities are not any small feat! Her background in ballet, conventional, and fashionable dance kinds enabled her to carry out this beautiful piece on the “Queendom” stage final yr, impressing even the probably the most seasoned stars. Her coaching actually shines by way of in group phases as effectively, the place her targeted actions and delicate traces are an immediate eye-catcher.

4. Kang Daniel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okay-sS4fejdZU

Former Wanna One member (and now profitable soloist) Kang Daniel confirmed off some fairly unbelievable dance abilities throughout his time on “Produce 101,” however that’s not all this idol is able to. His dedication to bop coaching pre-debut is virtually unparalleled, taking lessons in all kinds of kinds from ballet to fashionable to b-boying. His arduous work has definitely paid off — all the coaching has meshed collectively to create a robust however exact fashion that’s distinctive to him.

5. f(x)’s Victoria

Like WinWin, f(x)’s chief Victoria skilled on the Beijing Dance Academy finding out Chinese language conventional dance earlier than she moved to South Korea to begin her profession as an idol. Her in depth coaching has made her into one of the versatile dancers within the business, as showcased on this video. The mix of hip-hop strikes with simply a few of Victoria’s classical dance abilities make her an actual standout, even amongst different skilled dancers.

6. VIXX’s N

N, the chief of VIXX, has had an extremely various dance background. The ballet, up to date, and hip-hop influences of his coaching all make an look in his personal choreography, lending themselves to his performances with energy and fluidity. His actions are so enthralling that it’s actually arduous to take your eyes off of him each time he’s on stage! There’s no denying that he’s an actual multi-talented idol.

7. ELRIS’s Yukyung

ELRIS’s Yukyung really began her efficiency profession in conventional Korean dance, coaching for a few years all through her childhood and even successful prizes for her prowess. She’s now the group’s major dancer, and her coaching has clearly aided her effectively! She’s reportedly the member that learns choreography probably the most shortly, and her sleek dance strikes are actually a magnificence to observe on stage.

8. EXO’s Kai

This specific choreography is the proper instance of what makes EXO’s Kai such a tremendous dancer — it combines turns and leaps from the classical ballet world with sharper hip-hop and contemporary-based actions, making the most of Kai’s in depth dance coaching in a mess of kinds. His dance abilities are well-known for a cause, and his mastery of many tough methods throughout completely different genres is actually unbelievable.

9. TWICE’s Mina

TWICE’s Mina studied ballet for a surprising 11 years earlier than her debut as a major dancer in TWICE, and she or he’s clearly received a whole lot of abilities to indicate for it. Her capacity to freestyle her personal ballet choreography is fairly spectacular in and of itself, however she’s additionally featured in a number of particular phases that showcase her attractive ballet dance capabilities over the course of her profession as an idol. Her delicate however assured actions are one among her finest options as a performer!

10. BTS’s Jimin

BTS’s Jimin has at all times had a sure magnificence to his dance onstage, possible stemming from his years of coaching in ballet, fashionable, and up to date dance (simply to call a couple of.) Whereas his hip-hop abilities are simple, he actually shines in additional fluid, classical-inspired items. It doesn’t matter what he does, the foundations of his ballet coaching at all times appear to make an look (ARMYs will acknowledge his ballet “first place” toes when he’s standing nonetheless!), and his performances are merely breathtaking.

Are you able to title some other Okay-pop idols with classical dance backgrounds? Tell us within the feedback!