10 Korean Idols Who You Might Not Know Grew Up Outside Of Korea

There’s all the time tons to study your favourite stars, and a few information could shock you. Whereas these Okay-pop idols had been born in South Korea, they really lived overseas throughout their childhood. In the event you’re questioning which idols might need grown up in your nook of the world, simply preserve studying!

1. Chungha

Former I.O.I member and soloist queen Chungha is fluent in English, one thing new followers may not know. The explanation why? She grew up in Dallas, Texas! She lived there for seven or eight years when she was youthful, going by the English title Annie Kim.

2. NCT’s Jaehyun

NCT’s Jaehyun seems fairly snug hanging out in New York Metropolis, which shouldn’t be too shocking contemplating he grew up not too removed from the town! Jaehyun went to elementary faculty in Connecticut for 4 years, incomes his place in NCT’s “Overseas Swaggers” line.

3. ITZY’s Lia

Whereas all the members of ITZY are nice English audio system, Lia tends to take the lead in English interviews for an excellent purpose – she used to dwell in Toronto, Canada when she was a baby! Her stage title even comes from her English title, Julia Choi.

4. DAY6’s Younger Okay

It’s in all probability a given that the majority DAY6 followers know that Jae grew up exterior of South Korea (he was born in Argentina and raised in the USA), however do you know that bassist Younger Okay spent 4 years of his life in Toronto, Canada? His English title is Brian Kang, a reputation you would possibly hear the opposite members name him from time to time.

5. Sandara Park

Sandara Park was born in Busan, South Korea, however she moved to the Philippines for some time earlier than returning to South Korea to debut as a part of 2NE1. She’s immensely standard amongst Filipino Okay-pop followers, and she or he’s one of many few Okay-pop idols who speaks Tagalog fluently.

6. AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi

Former Wanna One member and AB6IX maknae(*10*) Lee Dae Hwi is a really eloquent English speaker, which isn’t too shocking when you study that he lived in Los Angeles, California for six years of his childhood. He additionally lived in Osaka, Japan for just a few years. His English title is David whereas his Japanese title is Daiki.

7. CL

One other former 2NE1 member who grew up all around the world, CL was born in Seoul however lived and studied in each France and Japan. She speaks Korean, English, French, and Japanese, and her international experiences are simply a part of the explanation why she’s a global sensation.

8. PENTAGON’s Hongseok

You might need seen that PENTAGON’s principal vocalist Hongseok is fluent in English – he did spend a number of years of his childhood in the USA in any case. Nevertheless, a number of followers might not know that he additionally lived in Singapore and China in his youth, spending round 11 years of his life exterior of South Korea.

9. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK is an excellent worldwide group, with two out of 4 members born exterior of South Korea. Nevertheless, chances are you’ll not know that principal rapper Jennie lived and studied in New Zealand for 5 years! She’s a fluent English speaker with a captivating New Zealand accent that has captured the hearts of followers all around the world.

10. Stray Youngsters’ Han

Stray Youngsters’ Aussie line (consisting of Bang Chan and Felix) is a well known a part of the Stray Youngsters dynamic, however there’s one other member who grew up abroad that you just may not learn about – rapper Han! He lived in Malaysia for a lot of his childhood, ultimately returning to South Korea and debuting as part of Stray Youngsters.

Did any of those shock you? Have you learnt some other Korean idols who grew up exterior of South Korea? Tell us within the feedback!