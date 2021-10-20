10 lakh rupees will likely be given to the circle of relatives of the deceased sweeper and one member will likely be given a role, Priyanka Gandhi met the members of the family

Arun Valmiki custodial Demise information AGRA Replace: The management on Wednesday determined to present reimbursement of Rs 10 lakh to the sufferer’s circle of relatives and a role to one of the vital members of the family, within the case after the custodial dying of a sweeper Arun, accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the malkhana of Jagdishpura police station in Agra. Is. On the similar time, Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Agra on Wednesday and met her members of the family and consoled them.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Wondering Congress MLA The younger guy confronted heavy, dangerous situation, video went viral

The management stated that 11 policemen were suspended up to now relating to robbery within the mall and custodial dying of the accused. Agra District Justice of the peace P.N. Singh stated that at the advice of the management, a choice has been taken to offer help of Rs 10 lakh to the sufferer's circle of relatives and a role to at least one member of the circle of relatives.

After assembly the circle of relatives of the deceased in Agra, Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, I met Arun Valmiki's circle of relatives. I will be able to't imagine this may occur to someone on this century. They have got informed me that 17-18 other folks of the Valmiki neighborhood have been picked up from other puts and brought to the police station.

Priyanka Gandhi stated, she was once brutally crushed up. I will be able to’t even say what was once informed to me. Arun was once crushed up in entrance of his spouse. His brother met him at round 2 pm and he was once positive at the moment. At round 2.30 he was once informed that he was once useless. PM document was once now not given to the circle of relatives.

Priyanka Gandhi stated that the home was once ransacked. Is there no justice for someone?

Priyanka Gandhi stated, there was once vandalism in the home. Is there no justice for someone? Injustice is being accomplished to the deficient circle of relatives and we’re all silent? I will be able to make certain that reimbursement will likely be given to them (via the Raj executive). As a member of the circle of relatives of Bharatpur, I will be able to communicate to Ashok Gehlot.

Priyanka additionally focused the state executive and police via making many tweets.

Congress chief Priyanka, in numerous tweets, focused the BJP-led state executive and police. Priyanka tweeted, “The place is justice for lynching somebody in police custody? The incident of Arun Valmiki’s dying within the custody of Agra Police is condemnable. At the day of Lord Valmiki Jayanti, the Uttar Pradesh executive has acted towards his messages. There will have to be a top degree investigation within the topic and motion will have to be taken towards the accused policemen and the sufferer’s circle of relatives will have to get reimbursement.”

The management promised 10 lakh reimbursement to the sufferer’s circle of relatives and a role to at least one circle of relatives member.

On the subject of the alleged custodial dying of an individual accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the mall of Jagdishpura police station in Agra, the management on Wednesday promised Rs 10 lakh reimbursement to the sufferer’s circle of relatives and a role of a sweeper to one of the vital members of the family. Is. On the similar time, the folk of Valmiki neighborhood are difficult an impartial inquiry into the case of Arun’s dying. Native leaders of the neighborhood have stated that they’re going to now not have fun ‘Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti’ till an excellent investigation is began within the topic.

Senior Superintendent of Police made this declare

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G. Informed nowadays that the place of dwelling of accused Arun was once searched on Tuesday evening to recuperate the stolen cash and all over this all at once his well being deteriorated. He stated that the accused was once instantly taken to the health facility, the place medical doctors declared him introduced useless. Police stated that Arun is accused of stealing money from the police station’s Malkhana (the room within the police station the place the confiscated pieces are saved) on Saturday evening. He used to paintings as a sweeper within the police station.

A complete of eleven policemen were suspended up to now.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G. Informed {that a} overall of eleven policemen were suspended up to now. He stated that six other folks Inspector Anoop Kumar Tiwari, SI Ramniwas, constables Sukhvir Singh, Jitendra Singh and Pratap Bhan Singh and a girl constable Sajda have been suspended previous, whilst Inspector Anand Shahi, SI Yogendra, Sepoy Satyam, Sepoy Rupesh, Constable Mahendra was once suspended nowadays.

All through the investigation, the police stuck many suspects. Arun was once considered one of them

Police stated, all over the investigation, the police stuck many suspects. Arun was once additionally considered one of them, as he may cross to the Malkhana. Arun was once arrested from Agra’s Tajganj house on Tuesday. He had shaved his head to cover his identification. The police workforce was once wondering more than a few suspects in reference to the robbery, stated the Agra SSP. On Tuesday night time, Arun, a resident of Lohamandi house, was once taken into police custody.

Police claimed – 15 lakh rupees have been recovered searching for his area ahead of dying

Police claimed, “All through interrogation, Arun admitted to stealing and informed that the stolen cash was once saved in his area. He informed that ahead of Arun’s well being deteriorated and he died, the police had recovered Rs 15 lakh searching for his area.

Case registered at the foundation of Tahrir gained from Arun’s brother

A police legitimate stated that Arun’s frame has been despatched for postmortem and suitable motion will likely be taken in line with the document. A case has been registered at the foundation of Tahrir gained from Arun’s brother Sonu.

Neighborhood leaders stated – is not going to have fun ‘Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti’ till an excellent investigation begins

In the meantime, the District Congress says that the folk of Valmiki Samaj, who amassed on the postmortem area, allegedly thrashed the birthday party’s district president Raghavendra Singh Meenu, who had come there to console the sufferer’s circle of relatives, through which he suffered accidents. After this alleged incident, District Congress spokesperson Anuj Shivhare has additionally alleged that he has additionally been crushed up. On the similar time, the folk of Valmiki neighborhood demanded an impartial inquiry into the dying of Arun. Native leaders of the neighborhood have stated that they’re going to now not have fun ‘Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti’ till an excellent investigation is began within the topic.