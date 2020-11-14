10 Looks From ATEEZ’s Hongjoong That Demonstrate He’s A Fashion King

Since ATEEZ’s Kim Hongjoong arrived on the Ok–pop scene he’s been blessing us with nothing however his excellent rap verses, manufacturing skills, targeted–chief options, and an unbelievable sense of style and magnificence. Thought of the strict but dorky dad of the group by his members, he’s talked about on repeated events that he’s very methodical and a perfectionist. He’s all the time trying to innovate and discover his personal method to specific himself, and that’s clearly additionally utilized to his styling selections.

Hongjoong’s style can’t actually be described or outlined by a easy model or pattern; he’s extra of a let–me–attempt–that–and–that–collectively form of man, and there aren’t any guidelines when selecting what to put on or easy methods to put on it. He simply goes along with his intestine, all the time arising with the very best seems to be, and that’s been made clear all through the years along with his stylish selections.

From essentially the most minimal seems to be to all-leather ones, from pastel palettes to punk-vibes designs, listed below are a few of my absolute favourite seems to be from Hongjoong that has blown away folks’s minds.

Hongjoong & equipment

If there’s a Ok–pop idol on the market that is aware of the true energy of accessorizing, it’s Hongjoong. His love for jewellery, belts, hats (particularly berets), footwear, bandanas, glasses, and each single form of accent in existence provides a complete new vibe to each one in all his seems to be, making them distinctive and stuffed with his private attraction.

All–Black Uniform

Whereas Hongjoong has no limits when speaking colours and prints, he – like many people – has a particular love for black. He enjoys enjoying round with totally different textures so as to spotlight some items, however he all the time retains it cool and stylish.

Preppy–Punk Boy

Preppy and Punk style types don’t have anything to do with one another, however Hongjoong finds a method to combine them and ship some unbelievable combos, just like the one on this photograph. The clear, minimal, fitted look mixed with studs–and–prints platforms give us an ideal have a look at what his model is all about: something is feasible.

Coloration Me Yellow

It’s not so usually that we get to see Hongjoong sporting monochrome of combine–&–matched seems to be, however when he does, he likes to take it the additional mile. He’s worn this yellow Adidas tracksuit on repeated events and it simply brightens up the room as a lot as his persona does.

Pastel palettes

As talked about on the very starting, Hongjoong can really pull off something and all the things, and he likes to reap the benefits of that expertise by making an attempt on all sides of the style spectrum. At first sight, his model might be described as vibrant, layered, full–prints, with punk–rock vibes inspo and even a retro body on events, however he additionally enjoys enjoying round with pastels and comfortable, fluffy textures that convey up his candy options.

Sophistication Parlor

Whereas he will get most of his model inspiration from city developments, he may pull off subtle, elegant seems to be like no different whereas all the time preserving his personal private vibe and including it to his seems to be with equipment, nail polishes, and make-up.

Inexperienced Airport Assertion

Hongjoong is aware of the facility of a press release style piece and he makes certain to maintain a pair on his wardrobe, that method even the only of the seems to be turns into a runway–worthy one, as he did throughout this airport look. His inexperienced aviator jacket caught everybody’s consideration.

Layers on Layers

Figuring out easy methods to layer totally different style objects is actually a expertise, and one Hongjoong has for certain. Hongjoong is a giant fan of prints and textures, and he’s not afraid of sporting all of them collectively on the similar time, all the time, in fact, including his favourite equipment because the cherry on high.

Statements All Over

Plaid prints, brilliant contrasting colours, quotes, berets, suspenders, fight boots… convey all of them on! In his head, there’s no such factor as selecting just one merchandise he loves, and he is aware of easy methods to mix all of them collectively in order that he seems to be simply as enjoyable, revolutionary, and eclectic as he desires to.

It’s time for skirts

“Zero:Fever” introduced us not solely superb movies and an album nonetheless enjoying on repeat, but additionally Hongjoong in semi–skirts, and with {that a} style second that marked a brand new period in Ok–pop the place there aren’t any guidelines about what idols can or can’t put on: it’s all about feeling your finest.

Do you’ve a favourite Hongjoong look, Soompiers? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Caro Malis is a Ok-pop and Ok-beauty obsessed vlogger and author. You will discover her interviewing a few of your (and her) favourite teams once they go to NYC, making an attempt the newest Ok-beauty developments, testing idols’ skincare routines, or doing #masKaraoke. Say hello to Caro on Instagram and Twitter