10 Male K-Pop Idols Whose Screams Are So High Only Dolphins Can Understand Them

We’ve all obtained our distinctive skills, whether or not or not it’s fixing a Rubik’s dice at file velocity or pulling off that basically cool acrobatic trick. These idols’ skills are just a bit extra on the market – their screams are so excessive, we’re keen to wager that they may talk with dolphins! With out additional ado (and take into account this your quantity warning!) listed here are 10 idols who’ve obtained some spectacularly high-pitched screams.

1. Stray Youngsters’ I.N

Stray Youngsters’ maknae(*10*) has some fairly superb hidden skills, from singing trot to letting the dolphins know what’s up! You already know that I.N is actually (*10*)pumped about one thing when he breaks out the dolphin screams. That’s actually a novel method of displaying pleasure!

2. TXT’s Huening Kai

One other energy maknae with a severe set of lungs, TXT’s Huening Kai has obtained an excellent endearing scream-laugh that’s equal elements lovable and ear-shattering. Mixed with the pitch of his screeches, it’s shocking that dolphins didn’t come swimming to the sound!

3. The Boyz’s Q

Not solely are Q’s screams extremely high-pitched, they’re additionally tremendous (*10*)loud! His screech clocked in at roughly the identical quantity as a jet engine, which is severely spectacular stuff. Given the truth that screaming appears to be an on a regular basis a part of Q’s vocabulary, it’s superb that the members of The Boyz nonetheless have their listening to!

4. SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

Your entire vocal line of SEVENTEEN was rocking some fairly excessive notes on this problem, however dolphins in all places may in all probability hear Woozi’s screams! The total-body motion as he tried to out-scream the remainder of the vocal line solely added to the hilarity, and the whistle-like sound that got here out of his mouth was some A+ dolphin converse.

5. ASTRO’s Sanha

ASTRO’s maknae (*10*)is understood for being fairly loud, however his screams are off the charts! His common excitability and worry of bugs has led to some actually loud, tremendous high-pitched screams over the course of the group’s profession, so he’s actually perfected that dolphin-like sound.

6. AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi

Whereas this ghost prank from “Produce 101” was actually memorable on all fronts, the screams of former Wanna One member and present AB6IX member Lee Dae Hwi are unforgettable! It’s virtually shocking that he didn’t break the glass with the facility of his dolphin screams.

7. CRAVITY’s Seongmin

This behind-the-scenes video shot at an deserted resort constructing was stuffed with hijinks, with the older members of the group organising bounce scares and different hilarious pranks for the youthful members. Maknae (*10*)Seongmin appeared particularly shocked, displaying off his ear-splitting dolphin scream after chief Serim popped up from behind a window!

8. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk

4 of the members of MONSTA X managed to scream out some impressively excessive pitches, however the actual dolphin scream grasp is undoubtedly vocalist Minhyuk! Plus, he’s obtained an excellent excessive whistle-like chortle that simply makes you need to chortle together with him.

9. SF9’s Chani

This cutthroat recreation of “Cleopatra” revealed some tremendous high-pitched screams from the members of SF9, however maknae (*10*)Chani took the win with an unbelievably excessive scream that absolutely shocked the opposite members of the group. He may in all probability even speak to bats with a voice like that!

10. NCT’s Chenle

Arguably Ok-pop’s king of the dolphins, Chenle’s been rocking his high-pitched chortle and screams of pleasure since debut. His chortle is mainly legendary amongst NCTzens, and no selection present or behind-the-scenes footage is full with out Chenle’s dolphin-like sounds of pleasure.

Do you understand some other idols with surprisingly dolphin-like screams? Inform us within the feedback!