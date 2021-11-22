10 minutes with Windows 11 was enough to know that I was going to be disappointed

Windows 11 is one of the big news of the year in terms of software, if not the biggest. I was able to test it very early with the filtered ISO, but since then it has been my Genbeta colleagues who have tried and enjoyed it the most. Because yes, despite everything, Windows 11 is an operating system that you can enjoy, because in general it contributes on the good base of Windows 10.

On a personal computer, I have had Windows 10 until last week, which is when Windows 11 was offered to me through Windows Update. And the first 10 minutes that I spent with the new system after updating were enough to realize that not only does it remain, but in a way, betrays the legacy of many of his predecessors at the same time that he does not fix any of the elements that we asked him the most.





The changes Microsoft has made to the Windows 11 taskbar have been controversial from the start. So much so that we recently learned that Microsoft is trying to give it back the most important functions that it has taken away from it. For instance, to choose on which edge of the screen to set the bar, since at 11 it is only available at the bottom. Another great functionality lost is to drag files to open them in a program anchored to it.

The fact that Redmond is working on this confirms that in a way they acknowledge that they have done wrong by eliminating these options. And it also makes us see that maybe everything was planned, but that Windows 11 has come out when it has touched instead of when it was ready without compromising the legacy of the operating system.

If eliminating the headphone jack was Apple’s “courage”, Windows 11 represents Microsoft’s “courage” in software

In my case, Within 10 minutes of using the system, everything was terribly slow. So much, that I wanted to open the Task Manager to see what happened at the resource usage level. And yes, despite knowing that there are many ways to open it, such as with commands and keyboard shortcuts, I am a person who normally does it with a right click on the taskbar. What I found when wanting to open it this way was this (only one access to Taskbar Settings, compared to many other expected functions):





By right clicking on the bar I felt totally orphaned. I don’t usually use Windows as the main operating system, since that place is occupied by macOS, but I remembered opening the Task Manager from there since I was very small. That Microsoft that and other functions of that menu betrays, as I said, the legacy of the system. We already know that according to the creator of Windows 8, “it is impossible to get rid of something in Microsoft”, but just Microsoft here has gotten rid of something very useful, with history and whose goodbye has not solved anything towards building something other than enjoying. To confirm that my suspicions were true, I wanted to see the history of this function, and it is as long as I thought.

Windows 11 has eliminated the drop-down menu (and its contents) that we had since 1995. Goodbye to 26 years of useful and innocuous legacy

This is what the right-click context menu looked like in Windows 95, when it was launched. It included functions such as “Minimize all windows”, “Properties”, as well as the arrangement for windows, in “Cascade” and others. No Task Manager yet, but well-used and useful functions until this year.





If we stick with Windows 98, we see little change, although the possibility of adding toolbars appears. As we can see, little by little, the taskbar continued to grow. It was logical not to find a mention of the Task Manager here, because it did not appear until Windows NT, and the first popular systems to have it were 2000 and XP. It is what we will see next as Task Manager, without going through Windows Me. Before these versions, what Windows showed was a window to close programs, without such advanced functionality.



So you could launch the Task Manager in Windows 2000 (among other ways).



The function in Windows XP.

And from there we get to Windows 10, where is a function that I and many other people kept using when launching Task Manager:





If they’ve removed everything else, why wouldn’t they remove the shortcut from there. But again, we complain for years that unnecessary functions are not removed so that when you are going to continue using the system as you always have, you have to change your routine. In the Microsoft forums there are several users asking for the return of the function, which they found very comfortable and straightforward. In reference to other versions of the system, Microsoft spoke of the right click as one of the ways to launch the Administrator.

If you are one of the users who, like some members of the Genbeta team, want to have the function, you can use at your own risk ExplorerPatcher, whose operation we review here.



Windows 11 “fixed” with ExplorerPatcher.

Another possibility without having to touch anything in the system is to take advantage of On the Start menu we can also right click to access the Task Manager. It is not right in the same place, but with the operation being so similar and the Start menu being centered, launching from there will feel relatively similar.



If we right-click on the Start menu, we can launch the Task Manager in a similar way to before.

The inconsistency that just won’t go away



This is a very forced image to find inconsistencies. But without going to it, the system is plagued.

When I finally opened Task Manager my suspicions were confirmed. The system was doing something in the background, with the CPU at 100%. Not the best welcome experience, but I assumed it would be a matter of waiting. After that, the system has worked well, so I have not given more importance to it.

However, the performance was so bad at the time that even the Task Manager crashed. And it was at that moment that I was alarmed by another detail similar to the function that we have reviewed throughout the article. If we asked something of the new system, it was visual consistency, and within that, of icons.

From applications such as “Screen saver settings” and from other classic Control Panel applications, I knew that Microsoft had not updated the icons, and to some extent, I had forgiven him because they are windows / functions / applications that deep down are deeply buried and are not going to be used on a day-to-day basis. But what I didn’t expect was that the icon that appears in the “Not Responding” windows would remain exactly the same as in Windows Vista.



The “No Answer” icon belongs to another era and another visual style.

It is something that we will see every time we have problems with an application and it does not respond, not something that we have to look for to delve into the wound. In those first 10 minutes with Windows 11 I experienced two great disappointments. The first, Microsoft removing from the taskbar what historically had made it great and useful.

The second, that even in parts of the system that are going to appear a lot, the inconsistency is still very much alive. For the former there was no promise to keep. For the second, yes, because Microsoft didn’t stop talking about attention to detail throughout the Windows 11 event.



I had read how problematic this new drop-down menu was versus the classic one, and I also suffered from its limitations in the 10 minutes with the system.

And there are more examples of unsettled platitudes that feel like they’re from another era, because they are.. Let’s see more examples that are not of those 10 minutes of use, but that my partner Gabriela and I have compiled in a while, without being hidden.



“Network Locations” icon that feels weird, because it’s from Windows 7. It appears in such a common place as “This Computer.”



Task Manager icons stayed in Metro / Modern style.



More Metro style in scroll bar, icon shape, etc.