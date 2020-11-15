10 more deaths due to corona virus in Rajasthan, 2184 new cases of infection

Corona Virus in Rajasthan: Coronavirus infection in Rajasthan led to the death of 10 more people on Sunday, bringing the death toll from infection in the state to 2066, while 2184 new cases were reported on Sunday, with the total number of infected people in the state at 2,25,817. Has become . The officials gave information about this. Also Read – Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh Corona positive, tweeted information

Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm on Sunday, 10 more people have died due to corona virus infection in the state, due to which the number of deaths in the state has increased to 2066. He said that so far 396 have died in Corona virus infection in Jaipur, 204 in Jodhpur, 156 in Ajmer, 151 in Bikaner, 117 in Kota, 97 in Bharatpur, 80 in Udaipur and 78 in Pali. He told that a total of 2,05,414 people have been cured of Corona virus infection so far in the state.

Officials said that with the arrival of 2184 new cases of infection in Pradesh on Sunday, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus in the state so far was 2,25,817 of which 18,337 patients are under treatment. He said that the highest number of new cases reported on Sunday include 498 in Jaipur, 443 in Jodhpur, 157 in Alwar, 146 in Kota, 97 in Nagaur, 91–91 in Bikaner-Ganganagar.