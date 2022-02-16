10 more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass to close out February, while 5 are leaving the service soon

Sports, strategy and a much loved compilation are the stars for this second half of the month.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 15, 2022

A few minutes ago Microsoft has shared through its official channels all the news of Xbox Game Pass for the second half of February, having among its great protagonists mass sports in the United States, Total War: Warhammer III and the arrival today of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, that gives access to the original trilogy of BioWare’s role-playing and science fiction saga.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition, players will be able to enjoy three video games that are much loved by fans of the genre along with all of their downloadable content, and prepare for the new game in the franchise that is already in development.

With Total War: Warhammer III on PC, Microsoft once again shows its strength in bringing great third-party launch games to the service. Users will discover a title that, we can read in the analysis of Total War: Warhammer 3, supposes an (almost) perfect finishing touch for a trilogy of pure strategy.

Among the rest of the news we find for this Thursday, February 17, Madden NFL 22 on PC and consoles, for those who have caught the American football bug after last Sunday’s Super Bowl, as well as Super Mega Baseball 3 (February 24 on consoles). Lastly, and leaving behind the proposals of a sports nature, we can highlight the great Alice: Madness Returns for PC this February 28.

What’s new with Xbox Game Pass

They abandon Xbox Game Pass in February Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Until February 28



Killer Queen Black (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Until February 28



Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Until February 28



Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Until February 28

On March 1, on the other hand, Titanfall is scheduled to leave EA Play and thus abandon Xbox Game Pass, as Respawn Entertainment announced in December.

