10 most polluted places in Gurugram to be installed by air purifiers, Haryana government

Air Pollution in Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated 65 Wind Augmentation Air Purification Units (WeU) on Wednesday to check the rising level of pollution in Gurugram and provide some relief to the people. These 65 air purifiers that clean and sanitize the environment will be installed at 10 places where AQI (air quality index) will be highest. This initiative is part of ‘Project Air Care’ in Gurugram. Also Read – Two and a half thousand morsels to be appointed to stop pollution in Delhi, Delhi government said- Opposition should not provoke people to burn firecrackers

Project Air Care will be launched under a public-private partnership (Public Private Partnership) between Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare. Under this, 65 state-of-the-art Vue air purifier units will be installed at the most polluted places in Gurugram. Also Read – Delhi NCR Pollution: Toxic before Delhi Diwali, problem increased due to stubble burning, AQI crosses 388

A GMDA official said, “The reopening of many areas, increased vehicular traffic and stubble burning have affected the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR) and reached a critical category. This is the reason why we have decided to install 65 air purifiers at major places in the city. ” Also Read – Air pollution issue: Air pollution can cause damage to your lungs, take care of your diet like this

During the event, Khattar said, “The rising level of air pollution in Haryana, especially Gurugram, is a serious concern for all of us. As we are moving towards the festive season, we want to provide some relief to the citizens by installing Wayu air purifiers at major places. This initiative will help in building a clean and green city. ” The first air purifier has already been installed near the GMDA office in Sector-44. Apart from this, air purifiers are being installed at places like IFFCO Chowk, Sikanderpur Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk, Cyber ​​City, Huda City Center, Genpact Chowk.

Chief Minister Khattar also appealed to the people that all of us should come forward to curb air pollution. He said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to curb pollution levels and we need to come together to bring change.” Government and industry bodies are implementing various laws. I urge citizens to contribute by making small changes in their everyday lives. ”

For this, besides encouraging carpooling (traveling by many people in the same car), Khattar also advised the use of bicycle. Navneet Saluja, Area Managing Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Indian Subcontinent, said, “We are planning to install air purifiers at various locations and traffic junctions in Gurugram as part of our CSR project.”