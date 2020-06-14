10 Most Significant Same-Sex Couples In TV History

Patrick and Richie (Wanting)

There are particular iconic TV love tales which have continued to resonate with audiences. The Workplace had Jim and Pam, Cheers had Sam and Diane, and Intercourse and the Metropolis adopted Carrie’s relationship with Huge. However for me, they do not maintain a candle to Wanting‘s Patrick and Richie. HBO’s Wanting solely aired for 2 seasons, however I discovered it to be an particularly highly effective, joyful, and life like look into what it is prefer to be homosexual man in fashionable society. Jonathan Groff’s Patrick is the present’s protagonist, alongside his group of associates residing in San Francisco. Patrick had two totally different boyfriends all through the present’s run, however the fandom knew that Richie (Raúl Castillo) was endgame.