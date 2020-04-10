10 Movies To Stream If You Like Gone Girl

Depart a Remark
We’re presently within the longest wait in between David Fincher films within the filmmaker’s prestigious profession. How’s that for some wonderful suspense? When Gone Girl hit theaters again in 2014, the chilling thriller primarily based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel (and tailored from her personal screenplay) chilled our bones to their very cores. The Oscar-nominated thriller pulled out a career-defining efficiency from Rosamund Pike because the mysteriously disappeared spouse to Ben Affleck’s Nick Dunne and featured memorable appearances from Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Carrie Coon.
No less than followers have had the likes of Netflix’s Mindhunter to mull us over whereas we anticipate David Fincher’s subsequent film Mank coming later this yr – which is definitely a biographical drama in regards to the making of Citizen Kane starring Gary Oldman, Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried by the best way . However, in the event you’re itching for extra movies with a likeness to Gone Girl, there are many masterful thrills to stream throughout a ton of your favourite platforms. I believe you’ll take pleasure in trying out these titles in the event you’ve drained out Gone Girl rewatches:
Darkish Locations – Netflix
What It’s About: Charlize Theron stars as Libby Day, a girl haunted by the tragedy of her dad and mom being murdered when she was simply eight years outdated. For nearly 30 years she has been satisfied that her brother (Corey Stoll) has been at fault as he continues to serve his jail sentence till Nicholas Hoult’s underground detective and his “True Crime” membership challenges what actually occurred that evening.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: 2015’s Darkish Locations is the right subsequent step from Gone Girl as a result of it’s additionally primarily based on a e book by Gillian Flynn due to this fact giving the plot simply as a lot richness as David Fincher’s even when the filmmaker just isn’t behind the digicam.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo – STARZ
What It’s About: This psychological gradual burn thrill trip facilities on Daniel Craig’s journalist Mikael Blomkvist who’s investigating the disappearance of a girl who has been lacking for 40 years. He decides to pair up with Rooney Mara’s intelligent pc hacker Lisbeth Salander to uncover the particular person behind the thriller.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is one other movie directed by David Fincher – actually it’s the film he made simply earlier than Gone Girl. The 2 films undoubtedly have a likeness to one another particularly since they’re each Fincher’s visions of widespread bestselling crime thriller novels.
Stream it on STARZ right here.
The Status – Cinemax
What It’s About: The Status facilities on two competing magicians performed by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman again within the 19th century. It’s a gritty and mysterious story about how their rivalry to tug off the right magic trick for his or her audiences transforms into every of them crossing the road on this intense psychological thriller additionally starring Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie Michael Caine, Piper Perabo and Rebecca Corridor.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: Christopher Nolan is well-known for an expertly executed twist, however not sufficient for 2006’s The Status. The film pulls off a intelligent and stunning twist that can remind you of the Gone Girl expertise.
Stream it on Cinemax right here.
A Easy Favor – Amazon Prime, Hulu
What It’s About: A Easy Favor is Paul Feig’s dip into crime thrillers with a splash of comedy shaken in. It follows Anna Kendrick’s blogger mommy Stephanie Smothers, who types an unlikely friendship with Blake Full of life’s secretive Emily Nelson. Emily asks Stephanie if she will be able to watch her younger son after which disappears with out warning even to her husband (Henry Golding).
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: The 2018 thriller is a twisty enjoyable tackle the weather present in Gone Girl that has Anna Kendrick add her quirkiness alongside Blake Full of life’s sultriness. It has an attractive story you received’t see coming both.
Stream it on Amazon Prime or Hulu.
Gone Child Gone – STARZ
What It’s About: Ben Affleck’s directorial debut is 2007’s Gone Child Gone starring his brother Casey Affleck together with Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris and Amy Ryan. The film takes place in Boston (due to course) and facilities on two detectives investigating the disappearance of a kid. It goes on an thrilling and suspenseful flip when Affleck’s character goes rogue to resolve the case.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: Positive there’s “gone” within the title and Ben Affleck is concerned in each Gone Child Gone and Gone Girl however that’s not the one purpose it’s an amazing decide. The movie exhibits, maybe, why Affleck signed on to Gone Girl – he’s clearly into the style and watching his first movie is a formidable addition to crime dramas.
Stream it on STARZ right here.
Extraordinarily Depraved Shockingly Evil And Vile – Netflix
What It’s About: Extraordinarily Depraved Shockingly Evil And Vile is in regards to the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy by the lens of his longtime girlfriend Liz Kendall who was in a relationship with him for years with out the attention of his lethal crimes. Zac Efron performs the “charming” killer what number of ladies described him to be and Lily Collins is Liz.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: This Netflix launch will appease followers of Gone Girl as a result of it’s scarier in some methods – it’s true. True crime is one thing that David Fincher was attempting to painting in his 2014 film and Extraordinarily Depraved Shockingly Evil And Vile makes use of precise occasions to twist the style in new methods.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Destroyer – Hulu
What It’s About: Destroyer is a 2018 film that fell beneath the radar for many people. The crime drama directed by The Invitation director Karyn Kusama is an intense movie that follows an unrecognizable Nicole Kidman as a police detective with a story of vengeance. LAPD detective Erin Bell goes after the gang, years after investigating them undercover to tragic outcomes. Kidman earned a Golden Globe nomination for the position within the film additionally that includes Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell and Tatiana Maslany.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: Chilling storyline? Test. Badass feminine lead. Test. Parts of crime and investigation? Test, examine and examine. Destroyer is a good various to these searching for one thing like Gone Girl.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
Prisoners – HBO
What It’s About: Denis Villeneuve’s first American movie that may later propel him into different tasks like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the upcoming adaptation of Dune is 2013’s Prisoners. It’s one other must-see crime drama, however this time it facilities on Hugh Jackman’s Keller Dover when his daughter and her good friend goes lacking and he takes it into his personal fingers as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Detective Loki additionally pursues leads akin to Paul Dano’s Alex Jones.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: Though David Fincher makes totally different selections, Denis Villenueve is a matched filmmaker with an impressed fashion to his work and Prisoners is an enchanting and brutal method to the style.
Stream it on HBO right here.
Widows – Cinemax
What It’s About: Steve McQueen’s Widows is a gritty tackle an ‘80s tv sequence of the identical title. It’s in regards to the wives of criminals who die throughout their final job and they’re left to choose up the items. The “widows” are made up of Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo and they’re instantly haunted by Brian Tyree Henry and Daniel Kaluuya’s characters who’ve come to gather. The ladies resolve to stage prison exercise of their very own to pay up.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: That is one other occasion of an unimaginable filmmaker shifting to crime drama to superb outcomes. Steve McQueen made this proper after 12 Years A Slave received greatest image and Gone Girl novelist/screenwriter Gillian Flynn co-wrote Widows with McQueen.
Stream it on Cinemax right here.
Combat Membership – HBO
What It’s About: First rule of Combat Membership is nobody talks about it, so I’m technically obligated to not let you know about it however I’ll make an exception right here. Brad Pitt is in his prime in his absolute traditional position as Tyler with Edward Norton who kind an underground fist struggle membership collectively till it evolves right into a a lot greater monster and grows uncontrolled.
Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: If you by some means got here throughout Gone Girl earlier than Combat Membership, it’s David Fincher’s second film and his most well-known to this point. It’s all the time enjoyable to look again on the movie that sort of began all of it for him and that is it.
Stream it on HBO right here.
And as a small bonus, try the six-episode mini documentary sequence The Homicide of Laci Peterson out there on Hulu right here. Because it got here out again in 2017, viewers have seen fairly a number of comparisons between the instances main some to imagine it’s the supply of inspiration for the unique novel (it’s not although). In any other case pleased streaming! Take pleasure in this thrilling collection of films you’ll take pleasure in in the event you’re a fan of Gone Girl.
