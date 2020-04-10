10 Movies To Stream If You Like Gone Girl

Darkish Locations – Netflix

What It’s About: Charlize Theron stars as Libby Day, a girl haunted by the tragedy of her dad and mom being murdered when she was simply eight years outdated. For nearly 30 years she has been satisfied that her brother (Corey Stoll) has been at fault as he continues to serve his jail sentence till Nicholas Hoult’s underground detective and his “True Crime” membership challenges what actually occurred that evening.

Why Gone Girl Followers Will Like It: 2015’s Darkish Locations is the right subsequent step from Gone Girl as a result of it’s additionally primarily based on a e book by Gillian Flynn due to this fact giving the plot simply as a lot richness as David Fincher’s even when the filmmaker just isn’t behind the digicam.

