10 Movies To Stream If You Like The Social Network

For my cash, David Fincher’s phenomenal The Social Network stands as one of many best movies of the final decade. An all-around excellently crafted film, constructed by taunt route, electrifying writing, distinctive performances, and a pointy presentation, it is some of the ingeniously-made motion pictures up to now ten years, and it is a shining instance of what occurs when a bunch of proficient individuals come collectively on the prime of their recreation and make a completely extraordinary achievement. The film has earned a wealth of acclaim and a number of other accolades. Deservedly so. It is a masterpiece, and it may be exhausting to seek out many motion pictures on that degree. Nonetheless, if you happen to’re searching for one other film in that vein, we have now a couple of streaming-friendly motion pictures to suggest — significantly when you’ve got lately rewatched The Social Network after Fincher’s film was introduced again to Netflix earlier this month.
Steve Jobs – Netflix
What It is About: Follows Apple co-founder Steve Jobs earlier than three key phases in his life and profession between 1984 and 1998.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: As soon as once more telling the story of a brilliant-but-troubled technical pioneer as he balances the implosion of his private life whereas on the verge of adjusting the world as we all know it, Steve Jobs shares not merely the identical screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, as The Social Network, however many comparable thematics as nicely. Whereas Steve Jobs would not attain the identical heights as The Social Network, it is definitely compelling in its personal proper, thanks largely to dynamic performances from our starry ensemble, together with Michael Fassbender within the title position. Adopting an unconventional narrative method, in addition to a number of theatrical moments, Steve Jobs is a putting, engrossing character examine of one other towering fashionable know-how determine.
Glengarry Glen Ross – HBO Go
What It is About: Glengarry Glen Ross follows two days for 4 determined actual property salesmen and the rising frustration and turmoil that ensues when a company spokesperson claims all however two salesmen will probably be fired inside every week.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: If you liked The Social Network for its whip-smart dialogue and its continually quotable one-liners, Glengarry Glen Ross will definitely fulfill. Bolstered by a superb ensemble, together with Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin, and extra, and tailored by David Mamet from his 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, it is a chopping, engrossing story of the humanity (and the dearth thereof) discovered and loss in a aggressive company construction. It is a sharp, sneering cinematic translator, bringing as many sparks because the play itself. It proves to be a compelling morality play that is closely engrossing.
Moneyball – Starz
What It is About: Moneyball follows the 2002 baseball season for the Oakland Athletics and the way Normal Supervisor Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) and assistant GM Peter Model (Jonah Hill) constructed a group of undervalued gamers utilizing analytics and an unorthodox scouting methodology.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: Launched only a 12 months after The Social Network hit theaters, it isn’t honest to say that Moneyball was straight influenced by the Finest Image-nominated movie, however it does share a few of its DNA. It is co-written by Aaron Sorkin, alongside Steven Zaillian and Stan Chervin, and it sees a pair of down-on-their-luck people use the instruments of the web to their benefit and make their very own unlikely empire. Since it is a sports activities drama, the end result is notably extra uplifting than The Social Network‘s dourly ambiguous last notes, however this true story is equally well-crafted.
The Massive Quick – Tubi
What It is About: An inside look from numerous Wall Road figures at how the US housing bubble result in the monetary disaster of 2007-2008.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: A classy, fast-paced, irreverent have a look at our current historical past, one which makes use of an unconventional narrative and a number of other fourth wall breaks to speak its offended, pressing social commentary, The Massive Quick is a well timed dramedy that additionally explores controversial figures who converse 50 phrases a minute and talk about one thing that has modified the lives of hundreds of People. But, by its recent, entertaining method, Adam McKay’s Oscar-winning movie bristles with life, offering an absorbing and finally devastating have a look at this not-too-distant monetary failure. Offering a sophisticated matter in a wise, digestible, invigorating bundle, it makes it a straightforward suggestion for followers of The Social Network.
Ingrid Goes West – Hulu
What It is About: A lady strikes to L.A. to befriend her new social media idol – by any means crucial.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: If you see The Social Network as a cautionary tale-of-sorts in regards to the long-term risks of constructing pals (and enemies) on (or by) the Web, then you need to positively make a degree to take a look at 2017’s under-seen darkish comedy, Ingrid Goes West. Starring Aubrey Plaza, within the best efficiency of her profession thus far, as Ingrid, a mentally-unstable younger girl who’s obsessive about an Instagram star and makes it her mission to develop into her BFF, this film is unflinching and infrequently uncomfortable in its brutal commentary, but by its darkish laughs and engrossing characters, Ingrid Goes West proves to be one of many sharpest, most well timed social satires made about our social media period.
Molly’s Recreation – Netflix
What It is About: Follows Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), a former Olympian who finds herself on the head of an underground poker empire — in addition to the pinnacle of an ongoing FBI investigation.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: After years of serving as a screenwriter and showrunner, Aaron Sorkin lastly discovered himself within the director’s chair with Molly’s Recreation, one other story based mostly on a real determine who finds herself within the midst of greatness as she hopes to show herself in a aggressive and harmful area. Whereas Sorkin’s inexperience as a director prevents Molly’s Recreation from having the identical whiz and flash as David Fincher or Danny Boyle, Sorkin’s assured, reliable directorial debut is elevated by his constantly sharp dialogue and his sturdy ensemble, notably with Jessica Chastain within the lead. This position finds her on the prime of her recreation.
Combat Membership – HBO Go
What It is About: Two males, uninterested in their lives, construct an underground fist-fighting membership that turns into an anti-capitalist revolution.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: Whereas extra testosterone-driven than his later movies, Combat Membership is unmistakably David Fincher’s work — as all his motion pictures are undoubtedly from his lens. Just like how Social Network follows males constructing an internet discussion board that’ll change tens of millions of lives, Combat Membership, based mostly on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, follows jaded guys who need to discover their sense of objective — even when meaning beating the crap out of one another. The angsty, pulpy cult traditional earned its standing amongst cinephiles and informal moviegoers alike. It isn’t exhausting to see why. Pushed by sturdy performances from Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter, Combat Membership grew to become a defining movie for a brand new century.
The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo – Starz
What It is About: An English-language adaptation of Swedish creator Stieg Larsson’s best-selling novel of the identical identify.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: Among the many bleakest, most nihilistic works from David Fincher thus far, which is definitely saying one thing, The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo served because the acclaimed director’s follow-up to The Social Network. Whereas it would not attain the identical dramatic heights, it is most definitely the work of one in all our best working filmmakers, Significantly with its mesmerizing, star-making efficiency from Rooney Mara, this distinctive adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s beloved novel is definitely one other completed feat for Fincher, and it is a movie that his followers should not miss.
Ex Machina – Netflix
What It is About: A low-level programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) is given the chance of a lifetime when he is invited by his mysterious CEO (Oscar Isaac) to manage the Turing Take a look at onto a sophisticated humanoid robotic (Alicia Vikander), a machine that grows extra clever with every passing day.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: Among the many most astonishing directorial debuts of the previous decade, Ex Machina discovered author-turned-screenwriter Alex Garland producing a glossy, trendy, completed, and unsettling examine on the division fostered between humanity and synthetic intelligence in a recent, authentic story. Elevated by its distinctive forged, notably from its distinctive performances from Isaac and Vikander, Ex Machina presents an eerie and uncompromising imaginative and prescient of our not-too-distant future, one which’s bolstered by sharp dialogue, top-notch visible results, and distinctive manufacturing design. It is some of the absorbing, spectacular filmmaking debuts in current reminiscence.
Charlie Wilson’s Conflict – Starz
What It is About: Tells the story of U.S. Congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) and CIA operative Gust Avrakotos (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who made the efforts that finally led to Operation Cyclone.
Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: Whereas it would not stand out as a lot as a couple of different Aaron Sorkin-penned photos, Charlie Wilson’s Conflict is a superb movie in its personal proper, notably with likable performances from Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, and, most notably, the late, nice Philip Seymour Hoffman. It’s a witty, entertaining have a look at political historical past, one that’s given a vibrancy by Sorkin’s screenplay, which continually crackles —significantly by these stars. If you are searching for one other pleasant, well-made each written by Sorkin, you may most definitely discover a charming movie in Charlie Wilson’s Conflict.
These are just some of the standard motion pictures out there to stream on numerous providers. If you are searching for a couple of different motion pictures price seeing in the identical vein as The Social Network that are not out there to stream, I’d additionally suggest Network and Citizen Kane, which had been main influences for Sorkin. You also needs to take a look at Catch Me If You Can, The Wolf of Wall Road, Michael Clayton, and Whiplash, to call a couple of, if you have not already. What’s your favourite film of those listed above? What motion pictures do you suggest to somebody in the event that they liked The Social Network? Tell us within the feedback.
