10 Movies To Stream If You Like The Social Network

Steve Jobs – Netflix

What It is About: Follows Apple co-founder Steve Jobs earlier than three key phases in his life and profession between 1984 and 1998.

Why The Social Network Followers Will Like It: As soon as once more telling the story of a brilliant-but-troubled technical pioneer as he balances the implosion of his private life whereas on the verge of adjusting the world as we all know it, Steve Jobs shares not merely the identical screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, as The Social Network, however many comparable thematics as nicely. Whereas Steve Jobs would not attain the identical heights as The Social Network, it is definitely compelling in its personal proper, thanks largely to dynamic performances from our starry ensemble, together with Michael Fassbender within the title position. Adopting an unconventional narrative method, in addition to a number of theatrical moments, Steve Jobs is a putting, engrossing character examine of one other towering fashionable know-how determine.

