10 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since My Spy Is Delayed

Within the final 12 months or so, Peter Segal’s My Spy has been hoping across the launch calendar fairly a bit. The movie was initially set to be launched in August 2019, however then the choice was made to have it pushed to January 2020. That place additionally did not wind up staying everlasting, because the comedy starring Dave Bautista as a CIA agent taking care of a younger lady whereas on an undercover mission grew to become a spring launch with an April 2020 date. However then the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Because of the worldwide well being scare, My Spy is not getting theatrical distribution (it would as a substitute be heading to Amazon Prime), however we’ve got discovered a method to keep in mind its authentic launch plans. Whereas it’s unhappy that movie-fans received’t be capable to see it on the large display screen this weekend, the excellent news is that there are a variety of comparable movies which might be presently streaming/can be found to hire on-line, and we’ve highlighted a group of them under: