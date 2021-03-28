10 New K-Pop Songs To Add To Your Again-To-Faculty Playlist

After a protracted overdue spring break, it’s time to gear up for college once more. Everybody may use a pick-me-up track, a motivational anthem, or just a jam to blast via your earphones in preparation to rejoin class. And what higher style to make your playlist pop like Ok-pop?

Whereas the previous hits are unforgettable, it by no means hurts to find what’s new. Try the next new Ok-pop releases to boost your back-to-school playlist!

1. HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

Lose your self to this addictive beat as you jam to HyunA’s latest launch. The assertion is fairly clear: you don’t want to slot in to the usual cool of your environment, e.g. college hallways or campus, you merely should be your individual assertive model of cool.

2. SHINee – “Don’t Name Me”

Whether or not you had a fling throughout spring break otherwise you ended a relationship proper earlier than the beginning of the holiday, this one is for you. This flamboyant SHINee comeback is ideal to maintain you firm as you return to high school.

3. IU – “Superstar”

Faculty may be onerous for some, particularly when there’s a standard squad ruling the hallways. However that is 2021 and no pupil ought to have the higher hand on anybody else. IU’s mellow tune is about being your individual celeb and appreciating your self as you might be as a substitute of following the herd.

4. Rain feat. Chungha – “Why Don’t We”

Two dance prodigies meet on this electrical monitor, the place they served appears, strikes, and swag in abundance. So why don’t you add this one to your college playlist? It’s going to positively offer you all of the power you want to begin your day proper — particularly if it’s a Monday!

5. CL – “Want You Had been Right here”

This previous yr and a half has been troublesome, particularly since colleges closed and e-learning took over. The pandemic took away folks expensive to us and prevented us from assembly with our family members. This track is devoted to all folks, classmates, and lecturers who are missed.

6. Rosé – “On The Floor”

Reaching objectives and making achievements comparable to educational ones may be so draining that one would possibly lose themselves within the course of. Rosé is kind of conscious of that as she channels her Roseanne, and it is a good alternative for youth to channel and embrace their interior selves.

7. Golden Little one – “Burn It”

This melancholic track by Golden Little one is emotional and heat, which makes it good for gloomy days. Listening to it in your means (again) to high school doubles as each firm and luxury.

8. Tremendous Junior – “Home Get together”

Tremendous Junior is in the home, and so they’re right here to occasion. Granted, partying has ended with spring break for now, however that doesn’t imply you’ll be able to’t rejoice going again to high school, if just for reconnecting with your pals!

9. Jessi – “What Sort of X”

Faculty may be robust, particularly on the subject of being totally different from the gang. Effectively, you’ll be able to positively get a shallowness enhance from Jessi’s badass monitor: Self-love, confidence, and indifference all the way in which!

10. Wonho – “Lose”

These lyrics seem to be they’re straight out of a romance script, and the instrumentals would simply ship chills down your backbone. The narrative is analogous to a faculty love story, which may function a pleasant distraction when you consider a sure crush.

Which new Ok-pop track is your back-to-school jam? Tell us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.(*10*)