10 New Streaming Shows I’m Most Excited To Watch On NBC’s Peacock

Washed Up

As Disney will get set to lastly begin filming its long-gestating live-action adaptation of its personal 1989 tackle The Little Mermaid, Peacock might be giving fairy story followers a comedic follow-up to the unique story from Hans Christian Andersen. Created by Jane the Virgin author Gracie Glassmeyer, the sequence Washed Up might be set within the modern-day, 15 years after the occasions of the story happened, and its central former mermaid might be in a loveless marriage, missing the motivation to make her life higher. She will get shaken out of her rut by an investigation into her father’s suspiciously sudden loss of life, and the journey that ensues gives her the prospect to avoid wasting each her underwater area but in addition the remainder of the world. With the correct tone, Washed Up could possibly be a wonderful various for mermaid lovers in search of non-Disney storytelling.